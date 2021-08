Just a day after breaking $100,000, the Ultimate Summit Three prize pool has now surpassed $150,000 and is on pace to become the biggest Super Smash Bros. prizing in history. Beyond the Summit’s second Smash Major this year trailed the first, Smash Summit 11, which holds the current record for the biggest Smash prize pool in history at $155,373. This surge in the prize pool came during the final 20 hours of Ultimate Summit’s vote-in period, which saw six players added to the event’s final roster after pooling together support from across the community.