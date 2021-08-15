Battlefield 2042 Tech Test Reportedly Runs Much Better on Xbox Series Than on PC

The first Battlefield 2042 technical test is now active for those few select users invited to play. Tom Henderson, the renowned leaker who correctly shared info on the Battlefield Portal mode ahead of the official unveiling, said on Twitter that the Xbox Series version of this test runs 'much smoother' than the PC version. Of course, this is just an early build of the game, and the PC experience always varies depending on your rig; as a reminder, the final version will support NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex on PC.