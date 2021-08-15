Cancel
Harry Kane left out of Tottenham’s squad to face Manchester City

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo has left Harry Kane out of the Spurs squad to face Manchester City.

The two clubs clash in north London on Sunday afternoon, both teams’ first game of the season, but last year’s Golden Boot winner will not be in action.

Kane has been rumoured to be top of Man City’s wishlist for a new striker this summer, but with Spurs standing firm with a huge asking price - reportedly over the £150 million mark - there appears to be little chance of a move materialising.

The forward was also reported to be late back to pre-season training, but released a statement to refute the suggestion.

At the start of summer he said he was at a crossroads in his career and needed a “conversation” with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, but that has not translated into being granted the transfer he wanted.

Nuno had said earlier this week that he would make a late call on whether to include Kane in his plans for his first game in charge, but has now opted against doing so.

Having only recently returned to training, Kane has been deemed not yet ready for a return to action.

