Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Track star Cameron Burrell’s death ruled a suicide

Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OawvJ_0bSIuCKi00
(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Rocksweeper)

The death of former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has been ruled a suicide, a medical examiner’s office announced on Friday, Aug. 13 to The Associated Press. Burrell is the son of Olympic gold medal winners Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell. Cameron Burrell was a standout track star at the University of Houston from 2013-2018.

Burrell died on Monday, Aug. 9 at the age of 26. He died from a “gunshot wound to the head,” according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. His body was found in a Houston parking garage.

“We may never know why Cameron made such a decision. We encourage anyone who may be struggling in their lives to reach out for help. You are not alone, and you are surrounded by more people who love and care for you than you may think in a dark moment,” Leroy Burrell said in a statement to The AP.

Leroy Burrell is a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who coaches Houston’s track team. Leroy was a member of the winning 4×100 relay team with Michael Marsh, Dennis Mitchell and Carl Lewis that set a world record time of 37.40 seconds. His wife Michelle also won a gold medal in the women’s 4×100 relay that summer. Lewis was also Cameron Burrell’s godfather.

A visitation for Cameron will be held on Sunday, Aug 16 and his funeral service is set for Monday, Aug 17.

“We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates,” read a post on the University of Houston’s Twitter account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p31LX_0bSIuCKi00
(Image source: twitter – @uhouston)

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Burrell
Person
Dennis Mitchell
Person
Carl Lewis
Person
Leroy Burrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#The Associated Press#Ap#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Cameron Burrell dead: US sprint star dies aged 26 in unexplained incident

Cameron Burrell, a sprinter who won the 100m US college title, has died aged 26 in an unexplained incident.Medical records indicate Burrell died in a car park but there are so far no more details on the tragedy.Burrell, whose parents both won Olympic gold in 1992 and whose godfather is the great Carl Lewis, was a star at the University of Houston, who announced his death on Tuesday. “We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates,” the university wrote. “My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night,” Burrell’s father, Leroy, said in a statement. “We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the US and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends.“We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support. We will forward more information when it is available.”
SportsDelaware County Daily Times

Cameron Burrell, son of Penn Wood great Leroy Burrell, passes away

Former University of Houston sprinter and NCAA champion Cameron Burrell died Monday night, the university announced Tuesday. He was 26 years old. Burrell is the son of Houston track coach and Penn Wood great Leroy Burrell, who was named the Daily Times Athlete of the Millennium in 2000. The younger Burrell also is the godson of nine-time Olympic gold medalist and Houston assistant coach Carl Lewis.
Houston, TXtalesbuzz.com

Cameron Burrell, Carl Lewis’ godson, dead at 26

Cameron Burrell, a former national champion 100-meter sprinter at University of Houston and the son of Olympic gold medal-winning parents, has died. He was 26. No cause of death has been announced. After claiming a state title at Ridge Point High School, Burrell won the NCAA individual national championship in...
Houston, TXuhcougars.com

Track & Field National Champion Cameron Burrell Passes Away

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – Former University of Houston sprinter and NCAA national champion Cameron Burrell passed away Monday. He was 26 years old. Burrell lettered with the Houston Track and Field program from 2013 to 2018, competing for his father, Head Coach and gold medal sprinter Leroy Burrell. As a...
Houston, TXuhcougars.com

Services Announced for Cameron Burrell

HOUSTON – Visitation and Celebration of Life services have been set for former University of Houston sprinter and NCAA national champion Cameron Burrell, who passed away Monday. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, inside the A.D. Bruce Religion Center (3841 Cullen Blvd., Houston, TX...
Houston, TXchatsports.com

Cameron Burrell's Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Godson of Carl Lewis

Carl Lewis, Houston, Michelle Finn-Burrell, University of Houston, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Texas. Former NCAA track and field star Cameron Burrell's death has officially been ruled a suicide, per the medical examiner's report that was obtained by Greg Bailey of ABC 13 in Houston. The University of Houston, Burrell's alma...
CelebritiesPopculture

Track Star Cameron Burrell's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for track star Cameron Burrell was revealed. According to TMZ Sports, Burrell, the godson of Olympic legend Carl Lewis, died by suicide. The records indicated that the manner of death was ruled a suicide after his body was inspected by a medical examiner this week. The official cause of death was listed as a "gunshot wound of the head." TMZ Sports also said that Burrell died in a parking garage in Houston, Texas.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Track Star Cameron Burrell’s Cause Of Death Determined

Track star Cameron Burrell died by suicide, a medical examiner ruled this week, reports say. The cause of death for the 26-year-old godson of Olympic track and field legend Carl Lewis was listed as a “gunshot wound of the head,” according to TMZ. Burrell died in a Houston parking garage on Monday (August 9), records indicate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy