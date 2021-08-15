Track star Cameron Burrell’s death ruled a suicide

(Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Rocksweeper)

The death of former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has been ruled a suicide, a medical examiner’s office announced on Friday, Aug. 13 to The Associated Press. Burrell is the son of Olympic gold medal winners Leroy Burrell and Michelle Finn-Burrell. Cameron Burrell was a standout track star at the University of Houston from 2013-2018.

Burrell died on Monday, Aug. 9 at the age of 26. He died from a “gunshot wound to the head,” according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. His body was found in a Houston parking garage.

“We may never know why Cameron made such a decision. We encourage anyone who may be struggling in their lives to reach out for help. You are not alone, and you are surrounded by more people who love and care for you than you may think in a dark moment,” Leroy Burrell said in a statement to The AP.

Leroy Burrell is a former Olympic gold medal sprinter who coaches Houston’s track team. Leroy was a member of the winning 4×100 relay team with Michael Marsh, Dennis Mitchell and Carl Lewis that set a world record time of 37.40 seconds. His wife Michelle also won a gold medal in the women’s 4×100 relay that summer. Lewis was also Cameron Burrell’s godfather.

A visitation for Cameron will be held on Sunday, Aug 16 and his funeral service is set for Monday, Aug 17.

“We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates,” read a post on the University of Houston’s Twitter account.

(Image source: twitter – @uhouston)

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.