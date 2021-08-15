Rihanna’s Fenty brand being sued by Islamic musician

Rihanna (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Forbes officially declared Rihanna a billionaire recently with a net worth of $1.7 billion so a recent lawsuit shouldn’t be enough to ruffle her feathers. Rihanna‘s FENTY Corp. is being sued after an Islamic singer said a performance faux pas during a fall fashion show led to her receiving death threats.

According to the lawsuit, Fenty contacted the musician to use one of her songs and mistakenly played the wrong version during the Savage X Fenty show last fall. The woman filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe in order to remain anonymous and claims the version selected included a sample of sacred Islamic proverbs being chanted.

The fashion show was live-streamed to millions in October of 2020 and the singer warned Rihanna’s team that the song has two versions when she granted permission, requesting she not play the version with Islamic proverbs being chanted. According to TMZ, during the show, there was a huge mistake and the religious version was played and subsequently put her life in danger. The song that was played is titled “Doom” and included an excerpt of a Muslim text known as Hadith. The “Umbrella” singer has issued an apology to the Muslim community after the mistake.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show. I would, more importantly, like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again,” Rihanna’s apology stated.

The singer is suing Fenty for $10 million and claims that the death threats have caused her to suffer from anxiety and depression. The song was later edited out of the video of the show once the mistake was noted.