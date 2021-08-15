Save or splurge: Which makeup products are worth your coins?

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Vladimir Sukhachev

When you can find makeup products in so many places, from drugstores to high-end department stores, and ranging in price from $5-100, it’s very important to know which products are going to be worth spending on and which will keep a few dollars in your wallet. Here is a guide to keep you within your budget.

When it comes to foundation, this is a tricky one. Although you do want a high-quality base that will last through sweat, and fight smile lines and creasing, there are so many affordable options that can provide a similar if not better wear time and a flawless finish and cater to all skin types just like the high-end brands claim to charge for. The Maybelline Fit Me foundation is a tried and true product in the beauty community for a few reasons. It provides great coverage without looking cakey, covers a wide shade range, and caters to dry and oily skin, but it does it all for five dollars. Another great option is the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation which provides results comparable to high-end foundations for $11.

Concealer fits in a similar category to foundation, it could fit into either category depending on your needs. So, here are both options: for the tighter budget, try the L.A. Girl Pro Conceal, not only is it easy to use and comes in a variety of shades, but it’s less than five dollars. A great high-end option is the Two Faced Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer, which definitely lives up to its name for $30.

