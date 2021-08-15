Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Save or splurge: Which makeup products are worth your coins?

By Victoria Syphoe View Author Posts
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWNiy_0bSItxLI00
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Vladimir Sukhachev

When you can find makeup products in so many places, from drugstores to high-end department stores, and ranging in price from $5-100, it’s very important to know which products are going to be worth spending on and which will keep a few dollars in your wallet. Here is a guide to keep you within your budget.

When it comes to foundation, this is a tricky one. Although you do want a high-quality base that will last through sweat, and fight smile lines and creasing, there are so many affordable options that can provide a similar if not better wear time and a flawless finish and cater to all skin types just like the high-end brands claim to charge for. The Maybelline Fit Me foundation is a tried and true product in the beauty community for a few reasons. It provides great coverage without looking cakey, covers a wide shade range, and caters to dry and oily skin, but it does it all for five dollars. Another great option is the NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop foundation which provides results comparable to high-end foundations for $11.

Concealer fits in a similar category to foundation, it could fit into either category depending on your needs. So, here are both options: for the tighter budget, try the L.A. Girl Pro Conceal, not only is it easy to use and comes in a variety of shades, but it’s less than five dollars. A great high-end option is the Two Faced Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer, which definitely lives up to its name for $30.

Continue reading on the next page.

Comments / 0

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Splurge#Maybelline#Nyx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Hair CareMic

The 4 best hair vitamins for faster hair growth

When you've tried trims, masks, or scalp-stimulating products and your hair simply doesn't seem to want to grow, the best hair vitamins for faster hair growth can help to nourish strands from the inside out. Still, it's important that you choose one that's well-suited to your needs and contains high-quality ingredients. That's why I got in touch with two experts for more guidance: Andrea Paul, M.D., a medical advisor to the brand Illuminate Labs, and Kasey Nichols, N.M.D., a licensed naturopathic doctor and medical contributor to RaveReviews.org.
Skin CarePosted by
Woman's World

3 Natural Oils That Will Banish Wrinkles, Brighten Dark Circles, and Give You Glowing Skin

Want to reap the benefits of pricey oil-infused anti-aging creams and products for skin? Then go straight to the source. Anti-aging skin products often contain potentially toxic chemicals like parabens and artificial fragrances, but you don’t need all that to get a glowing, smooth complexion. You can find the best skin healing ingredients right in nature, and there are a few products out there that preserve their purity so that you’re getting all the good stuff without the extra. Check out our recommendations below.
MakeupIn Style

Here's How to Properly Clean and Dry Your Makeup Brushes

Cleaning your makeup brushes isn't the most enjoyable thing to do, but it is rather important. Over time, the bristles can become a breeding ground for bacteria that could lead to breakouts (ewwww). That's why it's crucial to clean the tools at least two times a month — but those...
MakeupPosted by
Indy100

31 best online beauty stores for all your makeup needs

Sephora and Ulta may be the most well-known names when it comes to shopping for beauty products, but that doesn’t mean they are the only stores where you can find your perfect foundation or red lipstick.Online, there are dozens of online stores that make choosing and purchasing beauty products as simple as clicking and ordering.From sites that offer free shipping, special promotions, or exclusively luxury brands to those started by influencers, and makeup artists, these are the online beauty sites you should know about.BlueMercuryBlueMercury is a beauty retailer that sells cosmetics, perfumes, skincare, and bath products. With brands such as...
MakeupPosted by
POPSUGAR

The $7 Beauty Product Respect's Makeup Artist Used to the Last Drop on Set

Transforming one generation's music legend into another generation's music legend sounds like it'd be no easy feat, but for Stevie Martin, the makeup department head tasked with re-creating Aretha Franklin's iconic looks on Jennifer Hudson in the newly released Respect movie, there was a lot of material to rely on — including past footage and insights from Franklin's family themselves.
MakeupIn Style

Here's How to Figure Out When Your Makeup Is Expiring

Unlike that gallon of milk in the fridge (or bottle of Motrin in your medicine cabinet), beauty products don't come emblazoned with a clear expiration date — which is why many of us hoard them way past due. And like many things in life, as hard as it may be to toss out that mascara you rely on (yet is starting to smell a bit funky), or an eye palette that's slowly been collecting dust, sometimes you just have to know when to let go.
Skin Caretheeverygirl.com

These Glowy Skincare Products Will Replace Your Foundation and Concealer

Makeup artists, beauty gurus, celebrities, editors—we still have days where slathering on a face of makeup is entirely out of the question. There’s not enough time every day to go full beat, and even applying foundation, concealer, and a little powder alone can be a chore sometimes. But that doesn’t mean we don’t want to look our best, so instead, we look to skincare. On the days you forgo makeup, opt for a slew of luxurious, glowy skincare products that make your skin look just as good as it does when you wear makeup.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

These Microfiber Cloths Remove Makeup Better Than Wipes and Save Me so Much Money

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You’ve probably heard the age-old advice: Don’t go to bed with your makeup on. And don’t get me wrong; it’s good advice. But like many people, I’ve struggled to find the right products that will gently and effectively remove my makeup from the day — or at least I used to. Like finding skincare products that work for you, finding the right makeup remover can be an uphill battle. There are so many options out there. And a lot of them, like disposable makeup wipes, are not super sustainable, both financially and environmentally. So where did I find the solution? My mom, of course. Years ago, she gifted me these reusable microfiber cloths that remove makeup with just a little bit of water, and I’ve never looked back.
Makeupnewbeauty.com

9 Makeup Tricks That Slim Your Face Instantly

Creating a slimmer appearance to the face with makeup might seem like a tall task, but these expert tips make it easy and effective. You’ve most likely heard this blush-tip 101: “Applying blush directly to the apples of your cheeks will make your cheeks appear fuller and more youthful,” says Lori Leib, Bodyography creative director and professional makeup artist. But to create the look of a slimmer face, Leib says apply blush to the upper apples of your cheeks and slightly around your temples.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Glam.com

12 Popular TikTok Beauty Products That Are Worth Your Money

If you thought TikTok was just for dancing videos and trendy teens, you’re sorely mistaken. The video-sharing app has become a major force within the beauty industry, causing positively reviewed products to go viral and even sell out retailers’ stock completely. From makeup tips to skincare hacks to trendy hairstyles, there have been so many beauty products to hit the algorithm and cause a frenzy both on the app and IRL. But which popular products are actually worth your money? Below, discover the viral TikTok beauty products that are worth checking out.
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

20 Designer Makeup Bags (Because Your Products Deserve the Best)

Sometimes it’s the little things that bring us the most joy. And in this case, we’re talking about makeup bags (aka the unsung hero of any good accessory collection). Sure, splurging on a designer bag for your beauty products may seem a bit indulgent, but cosmetics cases are essential for staying organized—so why not invest in one you really love? Plus, consider the cost per wear: You’ll basically use it every day, and the right bag will last for years.
Skin CareNBC News

The best makeup setting spray based on your skin type

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. If you’re the type...
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

The Best Makeup Mirrors That’ll Help Speed up Your Beauty Routine

If you struggle with your winged liner, makeup mirrors should be your next beauty essential. We all know what's it's like to put on makeup in subpar bathroom lighting, and it's not ideal. But makeup mirrors allow you to have more precision and symmetry in your application. (Not to mention, they're a great decor piece. )
MakeupPosted by
FIRST For Women

Have Hooded Eyes? This Simple Makeup Trick Will Make Your Peepers Pop

For those of us with hooded eyes, applying makeup can be a little bit more complicated. On the one hand, eye makeup can make your face appear brighter and help you look more energized and awake. On the other hand, it can make your peepers look small and beady, and no one wants that. With this in mind, we went looking for some hooded eye makeup hacks that can help you achieve a sultry look without going overboard — and we stumbled upon one that’s absolutely genius.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dishes on her new makeup and skincare collection, plus her beauty hacks behind that enviable glow

When it comes to beauty signatures, we’d say Brit supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Rosie Huntington Whiteley has some clear winners. Think uber groomed brows, nude defined lips, a radiant blush, all delivered with a polished natural finish. And it’s the key makeup and skincare products behind these signature looks that make up her first Rose Inc ‘modern essentials’ collection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy