Blue Crabs Win Again, Plating 11 Runs In Consecutive Games

WALDORF, Md. -- After a rainout on Friday night, Southern Maryland was scheduled to hold a doubleheader on Saturday against the Lexington Legends. Game one was a makeup from the First Half, and a Blue Crabs 11-4 win secured a 31-29 First Half record. Game two of the twinbill began in blowout fashion once more, but rain halted the contest in the third inning, stopping with the Blue Crabs on top 7-1. Game one on Saturday evening was a blowout victory for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The game was a makeup from the First Half of the 2021 season from a rainout on July 15th. The contest was originally set to be a home game for the Legends, making Southern Maryland the visitors on their home turf.