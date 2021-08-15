Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Authorities take 2nd baby from ‘American Idol’ contestant Syesha Mercado

Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjDgm_0bSIthSu00
(Image source: Instagram – @syesha)

Former “American Idol” contestant Syesha Mercado has been in a fight with authorities to regain custody of her toddler son after he was unexpectedly placed in foster care earlier this year. Now her newborn daughter has been taken away from her as well.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Mercado took to Instagram Live showing Manatee County, Florida, sheriff’s deputies surrounding her car and insisting that she surrender her days-old baby in a surprise welfare check. In the video, Mercado holds the infant in a blanket and begs deputies not to take her, explaining the baby is breastfed. After pumping a couple ounces of breast milk in the back of her car into a bottle for her daughter, Mercado then carried her daughter over to deputies.

“How could you guys do this? Do you not feel anything? My baby is days old and you’re taking my baby away from me. … You have no heart. This is so wrong,” the heartbroken mother sobbed.

Her partner and children’s father Tyron Deener was also in the vehicle during the ordeal. The hour-long video, which had more than 1.7 million views, shows multiple police vehicles flashing lights while two deputies serve the couple with a court order to turn over their baby.

During the video, sheriff’s deputies also state that the child was being taken because the couple did not inform authorities that Mercado had given birth while she was in the midst of a legal battle over custody of her first child. The baby had just gone for a checkup the day before, the couple explains in the video, and received a clean bill of health.

Continue reading on the following page.

Comments / 6

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Syesha Mercado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Foster Parents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Manatee County, FLtalesbuzz.com

American Idol Alum Syesha Mercado Tearfully Talks Fight To Regain Custody Of Her Children

An American Idol finalist is living a nightmare after Child Protective Services took her babies away — even though she says she didn’t do anything wrong. On Tuesday, Syesha Mercado held a news conference with her baby daddy Tyron Deener to explain how she’s been missing out on precious moments with her newborn daughter Ast, whom she recently handed over to Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies in a heartbreaking viral video, and her toddler son Amen’Ra, who was put in foster care by authorities back in March.
CelebritiesPopculture

David Archuleta 'Devastated' Over 'American Idol' Co-Star Syesha Mercado's Child Custody Battle (Exclusive)

As beloved American Idol singer Syesha Mercado asks fans and advocacy groups for support in the heated legal battle to regain custody of her children in the state of Florida, the 34-year-old mom-of-two is receiving more love and admiration from fellow Season 7 runner-up, David Archuleta. While in conversation with PopCulture.com about his new single, the 30-year-old expressed how he is in awe of Mercado’s strength amid the devastating situation that has found her children, 1-year-old Amen’Ra and 10-day-old Ast with partner Tyron Deener, in child protective services.
Manatee County, FLtalesbuzz.com

Manatee County police take ‘American idol’ alum’s baby away

“American Idol” finalist Syesha Mercado is fighting the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office after they took away her newborn baby daughter. This is the second child that authorities have taken from the Florida native, who finished third during the seventh season of the popular singing competition. According to the Herald Tribune,...
RelationshipsPopculture

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's Children's Whereabouts Receive Major Update

American Idol star Syesha Mercado's two children, who were previously removed from Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener's home over health concerns, are with an "estranged relative" amid her custody battle, lead attorney Derrick McBurrows reveals. Mercado and Deener are able to visit 15-month-old Amen’Ra and 16-day-old Asset Sba once a week. “We don’t want to say where for their safety, but they are not with their parents,” attorney Louis Baptiste said. “And not with the person they would choose.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Vibe

‘American Idol’ Finalist Syesha Mercado Speaks Out After CPS Forcefully Removed Her Kids

Update: 12:17 PM PST (Aug. 20, 2021) – Florida Department of Children and Families issued a statement, added below. Syesha Mercado the third-place finalist on season seven of American Idol has spoken out publicly for help after CPS forcefully removed her children from her and her partner’s custody. According to USA Today Mercado and Tyron Deneer had their newborn daughter taken during a traffic stop by Manatee County sheriff’s deputies in Florida. During a press conference, Mercado explained how they have already been fighting to regain custody of their older child taken months before. The couple’s attorney Derrick McBurrows said the children, 15-month-old Amen’Ra and 16-day-old...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
BET

Syesha Mercado Reunited With Infant Daughter

Syesha Mercado and partner Tyron Deener are extremely excited and relieved to be reunited with their infant daughter Ast. TMZ reports that the couple got their daughter back from Florida’s Child Protective Services. And while they’re very happy about it, they are still attempting to regain custody of their toddler son, Amen’Ra.
RelationshipsPopculture

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Issues Emotional Plea After Losing Custody of Kids

Former American Idol singer Syesha Mercado has emotionally opened up about her high-profile battle to regain custody of her children, 1-year-old son Amen'Ra and 10-day-old daughter Ast. After both children were removed from her custody within the past six months and placed in the care of Child Protective Services, Mercado and Tyron Deener, her partner and the father of the children, sat down for a news conference on Tuesday, which you can watch here, delivering an emotional plea to regain custody.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Cries at Home While Newborn Remains in NICU

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 16, they announced on Thursday. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren shared on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Tyler Baltierra Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Mount Clemens, Michigan, United States. Kids/Children Name: Carolyn Elizabeth and Novalee Reign. Profession: Model, TV personality, social media star and author. Many people become celebrities for what they are able to achieve in life. For Tyler, what other people would have considered a failure is what has made him as famous as he is today. He started dating his current wife when they were both very young and before they knew it, Catelyn got pregnant with Tyler’s child.
Atlanta, GAhiphollywood.com

Kandi Burruss Wants Celebs To Be Honest About Their Plastic Surgery

Kandi Burruss is getting candid about cosmetic surgery. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared details about her recent breast reduction procedure during the first episode of a new series on her YouTube channel titled Speak on It: Body Work. “I went to a doctor and he did a little,...

Comments / 6

Community Policy