A Collective Look at the Polls and Where the Huskies Fit In

All precincts have reported in and ballots have been counted and recounted, with the Associated Press the last to determine who goes where in its preseason Top 25 college football poll.

The envelope, please: AP likes the University of Washington at No. 20.

The AP poll, for several decades considered the leading authority when it comes to sizing up the college football landscape, chooses Alabama to win it all and it includes four Pac-12 entries in its rankings, each outside of the top 10.

Oregon emerges at No. 11, USC comes in at 15 and Arizona State finds itself slotted at the very back end of the poll, behind the Huskies, at No. 25.

With these polls coming at everyone over the last weeks of the offseason like so many blitzing linebackers, and it's difficult to remember who ended up where. So we'll provide Husky fans with a refresher.

From nine different national listings, the UW football team shows up anywhere from No. 6 to 22.

In a 10th poll, they are nowhere to be found at all.

Collectively, according to this smorgasbord of national prognosticators, the UW cautiously emerges as the No. 16 team in the country, which means it's possibly headed for a postseason staple such as the Holiday Bowl.

For now, here's the rankings rehash for the UW:

Athlon Sports puts the Huskies 22nd, the USA Today Coaches and Yahoo both have them ranked No. 21, AP again has them at No. 20, ESPN slots them 19th, Lindy's pegs them 17th, Sports Illustrated positions them 12th, Phil Steele elevates them to 9th and McIllece Sports boldly predicts they'll finish a lofty No. 6.

However, The Sporting News is not nearly as excited by Jimmy Lake's team, leaving it completely out of its top 25.

Now all that's left is to play the games and see if any of these pollsters really know what they're talking about when it comes to the Huskies.

The AP poll goes as follows:

Associated Press Preseason Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Notre Dame

9. Cincinnati

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Florida

13. LSU

14. Wisconsin

15. USC

16. Miami

17. Texas

18. Penn State

19. Indiana

20. Washington

21. Iowa

22. Oklahoma State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Liberty

25. Arizona State

