Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan

The rapids in the East Two River in Tower, just upstream of the city's harbor. Photo: Tower Timberjay. What happens when a river simply disappears? That’s the question after the latest water level report for the Vermilion River pegged the river’s flow at an astonishing 15 cubic feet per second— a level not recorded in modern memory. It’s just one of a number of major rivers in the region now experiencing record low levels due to the intensifying drought.