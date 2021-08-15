Cancel
Sewer overflow sends wastewater into rivers, Lake Michigan

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Days of heavy rain this month overwhelmed Milwaukee's sewer system, sending millions of gallons of untreated wastewater into area rivers and Lake Michigan. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that storms on Aug. 6 triggered the overflow and more rain on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 prolonged the flow. About 380 million gallons of untreated wastewater found its way into the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic and Milwaukee Rivers as well as Lincoln Creek and Lake Michigan.

