Master Gardener: Three tips to pick out a sweet watermelon

The month of August brings changes to your garden. Sara Snyder offers these August gardening tips…. As the summer continues, your water bill may be feeling the heat. Ease it by cutting just one watering day out of your weekly schedule. This can lower your water bill by 10-15 percent! You should also consider moving all children’s water play to be near thirsty plants, which would benefit from the run-off water. The same practice is ideal for washing pets, vehicles, and other outdoor items, as well. As always in the summer, try to water your garden before 9 A.M. and after 6 P.M. August is the ideal month to sit back and enjoy your desert-smart garden as it shouldn’t need much maintenance aside from watering. You can continue trimming off deadhead flowers and stems but save any seeds for replanting! Continue deep watering of your shrubs and trees once a month and check your irrigation lines for any damage or clogs. Finally, don’t forget the mulch! Adding to mulches helps conserve water, keep the soil and roots cool, and can help reduce the frequency of watering.