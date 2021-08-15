Most of us will probably agree that kids learn best when they’re having fun. We’re really fortunate to live in Missouri, where we have no shortage of fun, kid-centric, and educational destinations. Bring the whole family along, for example, to Myseum in Missouri, an interaction science museum where the kids will have a blast.

Myseum in St. Louis isn't your typical museum where you can look without touching. It's the exact opposite, in fact.

The kid-centric museum encourages kids and other visitors to get involved with its many interactive exhibits - ranging from building with Legos to doodling on a shadow wall.

The popular kids museum features more than 30 interactive exhibits, so the kids can try a little bit of everything, including playing with musical trash cans and trying a Whale Drum.

If your kids have a particular interest in science, check out the dinosaur dig, and create faces using forensic software.

Kids can test their veterinary skills at the stuffed animal hospital, or explore the Seaweed Swamp.

The kids will have a ton of opportunities to expend their excess energy too - playing with jumbo blocks and in the Imagination Playground.

For a one-of-a-kind celebration, plan a birthday party at the Myseum. It offers three party rooms and several party themes.

A few things to keep in mind when visiting the Myseum. Socks are required for all guests. Adults can relax in a centralized seating area, making it easy to watch the kids play.

Head over to the official website of Myseum for days, hours, and more information. Or, go here for Facebook.

Have you been to Myseum in Missouri? What did you think? Share your experience in the comments! For another family-friendly adventure, make your way to Forest Park’s Nature Playscape . The nature’s playground beckons kids and adults of all ages.

The post The Whole Family Will Love The Interactive Exhibits At Myseum In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State .