Naomi Osaka to donate tournament prize money to help Haiti earthquake victims

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Naomi Osaka says she will donate her winnings from the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati to help the victims of the Haiti earthquake that struck on Saturday.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake has killed more than 700 people and injured nearly 2,000.

"Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break," Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, said on social media. "I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising."

Osaka, who is of Haitian and Japanese descent, is ranked number two in the world and last played in the Tokyo Olympics, where she lost in the third round to Marketa Vondrousova.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Naomi Osaka to donate tournament prize money to help Haiti earthquake victims

