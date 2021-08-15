Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk eco-friendly store looks to expand with coffee shop

By Abigail Brone
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — A coronavirus lockout passion project and lifetime hobby morphed into a business venture for Fairfield’s Brad Kerner, and now it’s looking to expand. Dubbed The Eco Dude, Kerner first opened Eco Evolution as part of a contest for a temporary storefront on Washington Street. Eco Evolution opened in June for its two-month trial period in the contest, hosted by local real estate collective AGW SONO and its marketing team, OnWashington.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Norwalk, CT
Food & Drinks
Fairfield, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Fairfield, CT
Business
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
Fairfield, CT
Food & Drinks
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
Norwalk, CT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#South Norwalk#Coffee Beans#Food Drink#Eco Evolution#Agw Sono#Onwashington#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces at Kabul airport, Afghan guard killed

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen and one guard was killed during the clash, which involved U.S. and German soldiers, Germany's military said. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have been thronging the airport for days,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...

Comments / 0

Community Policy