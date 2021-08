As humans, we all operate twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, so long as we are lucky enough to be on this earth. In athletics, however, the same cannot be said as nothing is guaranteed. Some of us never even make the team, most never make it past high school, and only a handful of rare talents make it to the professional/elite level of competition. For this to occur, an immense amount of hard work, natural-born talent, and a little bit of luck must occur. There is no one size fits all blueprint to making it big. However, success does leave patterns.