Colorado Weather: Huge Plume Of Thick Wildfire Smoke Returns By Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – Hopefully you saw a little blue sky on Saturday and caught a break with your sinuses and allergies because a huge area of wildfire smoke is on the way back to Colorado. We’ll start to see the smoke increase by Sunday night and it’ll really become obvious on Monday and Tuesday.

The bright colors on the map above indicate just how massive the smoke is across the western United States. The edge of this plume will move into Colorado as a large trough of low pressure digs into the Pacific Northwest this week.

It’s a little too early to know if the smoke will mostly be elevated or if it will mix down close to the ground. Some computer models indicate the smoke could be thick enough to once again trigger health alerts around the state.

Later in the week we are anticipating a fairly strong summer cold front to move across the state. It should bring enough wind with it to offer a little relief by late Wednesday and into Thursday. The front will also bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to Colorado.