Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Sakura Succubus 4 heading to Switch next week

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sakura Succubus visual novel series continues on Switch next week. According to an eShop listing, Sakura Succubus 4 is due out on August 19. Here’s some information about the game as well as a trailer:. Ogasawara Hiroki was once an ordinary man, until numerous beautiful succubi fell for him...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Darksiders III heads to Switch in September

Out of all of the franchises that THQ Nordic has gobbled up and resurrected, Darksiders feels like the one that has perhaps received the most attention. After releasing the third game in the mainline franchise back in November of 2018, THQ Nordic also released Darksiders Genesis, a pretty cool top down hack and slasher.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Loop Hero Headed to Switch in 2021 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Four Quarters announced Loop Hero will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2021. The game first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on March 4. View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. The Lich...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

TOEM: A Photo Adventure Headed to Switch and PC in Fall 2021 - News

Developer Something We Made announced TOEM: A Photo Adventure will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this fall. Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical TOEM in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape!
Video GamesSiliconera

Lego Marvel Super Heroes Heading to the Switch

Lego Marvel Super Heroes is heading to the Nintendo Switch eight years after its initial 2013 release. The official Marvel Entertainment Twitter account announced the port, sharing a picture of its box art. People will be able to play it on the system come October 5, 2021. Here’s the official...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Astroneer Headed to Switch in Early 2022 - News

Developer System Era announced Astroneer will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in early 2022. The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. View gameplay footage of the Nintendo Switch version of Astroneer below:. Here is an overview of the game:
Video GamesNME

‘Darksiders III’ is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

THQ Nordic has announced that Darksiders III will be coming to Nintendo Switch next September and will include all DLC (downloadable content). The Nintendo Switch edition of Darksiders III will release on September 30 and will include the Keepers Of The Void and The Crucible DLC. The game will cost £34.99 and is available in both the Nintendo eStore and as a physical copy.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Super Hiking League DX out on Switch this week

Super Hiking League DX, which was announced for Switch last year, is almost ready for release. QUByte Interactive and Bit Ink Studios have announced that the competitive platformer will arrive on August 10. Here’s some information about the game as well as a trailer:. Who’s the best 2D platformer in...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

2D platformer Barry the Bunny hitting Switch this week

Ratalakia Games and lightUP today announced that Barry the Bunny, a 2D platformer, will be appearing on Switch this week. The game is lined up for an August 13 launch. Thanks to Ratalakia, we have the following overview and trailer:. Barry the Bunny is a challenging 2D platformer about a...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Eastward launches next month as Nintendo Switch timed console exclusive

Chucklefish's gorgeous 2D pixel art adventurer will launch as a timed console exclusive for Nintendo Switch on 16th September. Nintendo revealed the date this afternoon, as part of its just-finished Switch indie game showcase. We've had our eyes on Eastward for some time, through various demos (here, Chris Tapsell writes...
Video GamesNintendo Life

FAR: Changing Tides Now Sails Onto Switch Early Next Year

FAR: Changing Tides, the sequel to the rather lovely FAR: Lone Sails, was first unveiled and shown off during E3 week earlier this summer (with the footage above). It was featured again in today's Nintendo Indie World broadcast, with an updated release window of early 2022. A little wait should...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Tetris Effect: Connected heads to Nintendo Switch this October

The Switch version will include the complete single player experience including the 30 stage Journey mode and 10 Effect mode stages. It’ll also include the recent Connected multiplayer expansion, and support cross-platform multiplayer with the PlayStation, Xbox, PC and VR versions. It’ll also support local multiplayer with up to four players on the same screen. There’s also a Classic Score Attack mode, with the board given a retro makeover and classic NES-style ruleset.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Metal Slug Tactics Is Blasting Onto Switch Next Year

Metal Slug Tactics was unveiled during the E3 festivities this year, but the latest Indie World from Nintendo confirmed the news many of us - well, this writer in any case - was waiting to hear. It's coming to Nintendo Switch next year. In case you missed it, this is...
Video Gamespockettactics.com

GTA Remastered Trilogy reportedly heading to Switch this later

According to a report from Kotaku, as well as being corroborated by a select few other sources, it appears a GTA Remastered Trilogy is inbound to Nintendo Switch and other current-gen consoles. All three are said to be remastered using Unreal Engine, with a blend of new and old graphics looking to respect the original’s design.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Onde, a “sound-surfing platformer”, heading to Switch

Mixtvision has announced that it’s partnering with French studios Lance and 3-50 to release their debut game Onde. The project, a “sound-surfing platformer”, is lined up for a 2022 launch on Switch. Here’s everything you need to know about Onde:. Dive into a world filled with sounds. Let ethereal tunes...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Space Invaders Invincible Collection Comes To Switch Next Week

Taito and ININ Games announced this week that they will be releasing Space Invaders Invincible Collection on Nintendo Switch on August 17th. This is meant to be an all-in-one collection of the best Space Invaders games created since the first one clear back in 1978. Keep in mind, it's not every single game that was ever made under the brand, but it does cover a lot of territory of classic and tentpole titles. Along with the regular version, the company is releasing three premium limited editions exclusively through Strictly Limited Games. The three versions include the Limited Edition, which comes individually numbered on each box and includes a pin. The Collector's Edition adds an Arcade PCB Box, two soundtrack CDs, an official book, acrylic artcards, and more. The Ultra Collector's Edition has all that and comes with a commemorative coin, an invader standee, and the Space Invaders Invincible board game.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Nintendo Switch hit Glyph lands on PC next week

Glyph has twice won Game of the Day on the Switch’s Nintendo eShop. Now it set to arrive on PC via Steam. Glyph, a colorful marble game/ball roller, will make the switch from Nintendo Switch to Steam on Monday, according to the developer. A mechanical scarab fights to rebuild an old civilization overtaken by machines gone mad in the latest game from Bolverk Games, which platform game aficionados hail as an innovative twist on the genre.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Arcade Archives Vandyke releasing this week on Nintendo Switch

Hamster have announced that the latest Arcade Archives release in Nintendo Switch is Vandyke. It’s an action game originally developed and published on Arcade by UPL back in 1990 in Japan. It will be released this week, on Thursday (August 19th). As usual, it will cost 6.99€ / £6.29 / $7.99 / 838 Yen, and the Japanese version will offer an English language option.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

RUMOR: Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy In The Works, And Heading To Switch

It looks like Switch owners may soon get a chance to experience some classic Grand Theft Auto mayhem later this year, if recent rumors are to be believed. According to Kotaku speaking to multiple sources, a Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy is currently in the works at Rockstar – and even slated for release on Nintendo Switch. Apparently, this remastered trilogy will include Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City,and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy