Back to School: Best Face Masks for Kids

If you're sending your kids back to class this fall for in-person learning, face masks are probably on your back to school shopping list. Face masks are one practical way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its now dominant strain, the Delta variant, which is currently causing a concerning uptick of hospitalizations and infections. Since 2020, companies across all kinds of industries have started to sell cloth face masks for adults -- and some are making face masks for kids with fun prints. ET Style has the low down on where to buy the best kids face masks, especially for those who'll be heading back to school in person soon and need more PPE.