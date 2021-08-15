Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Los Angeles Dodgers again use extras to defeat New York Mets

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a4ibl_0bSIpuYH00

Cody Bellinger hit a tiebreaking double with one out in the 10th inning after Wil Smith homered to end a no-hit bid by Taijuan Walker in the seventh as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the host New York Mets 2-1 on Saturday night.

Bellinger gave the Dodgers their second straight extra-inning win when he roped a 1-2 fastball off Yennsy Diaz (0-2) down the right field line. The ball caromed off a side wall in foul territory, and designated runner Corey Seager easily scored before right fielder Michael Conforto could retrieve the ball.

In danger of being no-hit for the second time this season, the Dodgers ended Walker’s attempt at the second no-hitter in Mets history with a long drive from Smith, who hammered an 0-1 slider into the first row of the second deck beyond the left-center field fence to tie the game at 1-all with one out in the seventh.

It was Smith’s 17th homer and second in as many games. On Friday, Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th of a 6-5 win after the Dodgers blew a four-run lead.

The Dodgers improved to 3-12 in extra innings thanks to Bellinger, whose clutch hit occurred after he struck out with two on in the seventh against Aaron Loup to cap an eventful encounter. He whiffed after missing a double by inches on the first pitch of his at-bat, and two pitches after plate umpire Ben May ejected New York manager Luis Rojas.

Los Angeles right-hander Walker Buehler allowed Conforto’s homer in the fourth among four hits he surrendered in seven innings. Buehler struck out 10 for his 11th career double-digit strikeout game and issued three walks.

Related: MLB power rankings – New team in No. 1 spot, New York Yankees rise

Phil Bickford (2-1) got the final two outs of the ninth and two strikeouts to start the 10th. Corey Knebel retired Brandon Nimmo for his third save.

Walker allowed one run and two hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Mets, check out #LGM rumors, rankings, and news here .

It was the second time this season Walker reached the sixth inning with a no-hitter. On July 3 at Yankee Stadium, he pitched 5 1/3 hitless innings before allowing a homer to Aaron Judge.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

17K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yankees#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Lgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPopculture

Dodgers' Trea Turner Pulls off the Coolest, Most Gravity-Defying Slide Ever and Fans Are in Awe

Trea Turner may have just pulled off the coolest play in Major League Baseball this season. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop flew around third base and scored on a Will Smith single against the Philadelphia Phillies en route to a 5-0 win. But how Turner scored got everyone buzzing as he reached out and touched home plate with his left hand as he slid through and then used his bottom leg to move into a standing position with ease, as mentioned by MLB.com.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

NY Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers announce Friday night lineups

The New York Mets welcome in the Los Angeles Dodgers to start a three-game series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on WPIX and on the MLB Network nationally. Sports Betting:Los Angeles Dodgers at New...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets Game Preview (8/14/21) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46)

After an instant classic on Friday, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers play the middle game of their three-game series at Citi Field. Both teams will need their starting pitchers to pitch deep into the game after the 10 inning game last night. The first pitch from Citi Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8/10

MLB’s No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who sit atop the NL East. The Phillies are quickly climbing the National League standings as they look to extend their home win streak to five straight games. RHP Max Scherzer is slated to get the start for the Dodgers as they kick off a trip east. Scherzer is 9-4 on the season and 1-0 for LA since being traded from the Washington Nationals July 30. He will face off against Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (7-6) on the mound. Consider these trends for the series opener and go to Tipico Sportsbook for the most updated odds:
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Scherzer scheduled to start for Los Angeles against New York

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-57, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.67 ERA, .89 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +153, Dodgers -180; over/under is...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers edge Mets in extras

The Dodgers' Will Smith smiles as he runs the bases after hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run during the 10th inning against the New York Mets on Friday in New York. The Dodgers held on for a 6-5 victory, just their second extra-inning win in 14 attempts.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

3 takeaways from NY Mets' gut-wrenching loss to Los Angeles Dodgers in 10 innings

NEW YORK — Taijuan Walker looked phenomenal against one of baseball's most dangerous lineups as he carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. With each out, the Citi Field crowd roared. He was outdueling counterpart Walker Buehler, who could win NL Cy Young this season. He flirted with history. Poof.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Mets lose to Dodgers in extra innings again after Taijuan Walker flirts with no-hitter

Taijuan Walker finally returned to his first-half form by giving the Mets a much-needed gem. Even that wasn’t enough on Saturday. Walker carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a game-tying solo home run, and for the second straight night, the Mets went to extra innings with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning, and the Dodgers held on for a 2-1 victory at Citi Field in New York.
MLBchatsports.com

Final Score: Dodgers 2, Mets 1 — Downed in extras again

The Mets fell to the Dodgers tonight by a score of 2-1, their second-straight extra-inning loss to Los Angeles after dropping Friday night’s game in 10 innings as well. Taijuan Walker looked as good as he has in nearly two months, starting his night with 6.1 hitless innings before serving up a solo homer to Will Smith in the seventh, which tied the game at 1. Corey Seager then immediately followed with a double, and after a strikeout of AJ Pollock, Chris Taylor worked a walk and that ended Walker’s day.
MLBObserver-Dispatch

Los Angeles Dodgers embarrass NY Mets on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball to complete sweep

NEW YORK — This weekend, Mets manager Luis Rojas admitted his players had vented about ESPN selecting the team’s series finale against the Dodgers, originally scheduled to be a day game, for its Sunday Night Baseball broadcast because that meant a much later flight to San Francisco with a bedtime in the wee hours of Monday morning before a game that evening.
MLBColumbia Missourian

N.Y. Mets-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Dodgers first. Trea Turner homers to left field. Max Muncy flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Albert Pujols homers to center field. AJ Pollock flies out to deep left field to Dominic Smith. Corey Seager grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Rich Hill. 2 runs,...
MLBsemoball.com

Backed by 3 HRs, Scherzer leads Dodgers past Mets 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Trea Turner, Albert Pujols and Chris Taylor each homered, and Max Scherzer won for the third time in four starts since being acquired as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping New York Mets 4-3 Saturday. The surging Dodgers have won nine consecutive games, matching a...
MLBKansas City Star

Max Scherzer guts out a torturous fifth inning and Dodgers win ninth straight

LOS ANGELES — The last out of the fifth inning has been historically difficult for a starting pitcher to register, especially when his team holds a narrow lead. Why? A starter needs to go five innings to qualify for a win, and until the advent of advanced analytics, the wins category was a primary measure of effectiveness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy