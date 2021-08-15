Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 BMW M5 CS presented at Monterey Car Week

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObviously, one of the coolest BMWs in attendance during Monterey Car Week was the BMW M5 CS. Not only is it the most special Bimmer in ages, I’d personally argue even more special than the M2 CS, it was one of the rarest cars in Monterey. That might seem crazy but it’s true. BMW didn’t sell a ton in America, and the ones it did allocate for US sales are already bought and accounted for, which leaves the car you see in this photo gallery as one off the very few you’ll actually get to see in the ‘States.

www.bmwblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M5#Monterey Car Week#Bmws#Bimmer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsCNET

Ford debuts the 2022 GT 64 Prototype Heritage Edition at Monterey Car Week

The Ford GT supercar made its debut at the Detroit Auto Show way back in 2015, so it's fair to say that the fastest Ford is getting a little long in the tooth. That doesn't mean it's any less handsome, hellaciously fast or exclusive, though. To prove that, Ford announced on Thursday that it would be releasing another special edition of the GT, this time celebrating the 1964 prototype GT that eventually became the world-beating monster we know and love today.
Monterey, CAKSBW.com

$57.4 million: Monterey Car Week's Mecum Auctions sets record

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Mecum Auction during Monterey Car Week 2021 set a historic sales record: $57.4 million in sales with 80% of their cars sold. Over three days of auctioning, Mecum Auctions sold an estimated 415 cars. With all 10 of the auction's top-selling vehicles going for more than seven figures each.
Carstownandcountrymag.com

Nissan Unveils the Seventh Generation of its Beloved “Z” Sports Car

Today is an extra special day for sports car fans as Nissan has just unveiled the new 2023 Nissan Z—the seventh generation of the beloved Datsun 240Z, which debuted in 1969 and won over generations of American drivers with its superb handling, powerful engine, and reasonable price tag ($3,500 or around $25,000 in today’s dollars). Like its predecessors, the new Z will deliver a lot of car for not a lot of money. The low-slung two-seater has a V6 twin-turbocharged engine that will produce 400 horsepower and will be available with either a nine-speed automatic or (purists rejoice!) six-speed manual transmission. The starting price will be around $40,000.
CarsBMW BLOG

2023 BMW i7 Rendering shows a polarizing design

If there is one certain thing about the next generation BMW 7 Series is that it will be quite controversial. The current-gen 7 Series limousine started with a “safe” design, but the facelift brought a major design change: One of the largest kidney grilles ever on a BMW. In 2023,...
CarsBMW BLOG

New M Performance Parts for the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe

When it goes on sale this fall, the new BMW 2 Series Coupe will also launch a new range of M Performance Parts. The official press release skipped the M Performance Parts announcement, but several BMW websites are now showing a subset of the upcoming offerings. As always, the usual suspects are present. At the front, the redesigned 2 Series Coupe gets an optional carbon fiber trim around the kidney grille.
CarsBMW BLOG

Can the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Really Take Down the BMW M5?

Just last week, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing made its official debut and the embargo on its driving impressions was lifted. We therefor were able to learn about the CT4-V Blackwing, to see if it had what it took to take on the BMW M3 Competition. Now, there’s another high-performance Caddy and it’s coming for the bigger, more powerful BMW M5 — the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing — and it brings a bazooka to a gun fight.
CarsCarscoops

Bentley Bringing Its Finest Creations To Monterey Car Week

Bentley has announced a host of vehicles it will bring to Monterey Car Week this month. Every year, Monterey Car Week brings together some of the most expensive and exclusive automobiles but the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This coming Thursday, Bentley will launch a...
Motorsportstopgear.com

Monterey Car Week: the Motorsports Reunion and Tour D'Elegance

Life Goals - Volume 5. A 1973 Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder cruising along Highway 1. Photography: Rolex/Tom O'Neal (Tour D'Elegance) and Rolex/Stephan Cooper (Motorsports Reunion) Now That's What I Call A Motor Car: Volume 1 etc etc. The 1910 Packard 30 Four Runabout is the very definition of a 'wind-in-your-hair'...
CarsCarscoops

Pininfarina Battista Makes Dynamic Debut During Monterey Car Week

The all-electric Pininfarina Battista has hit U.S. streets for the very first time as it attends a host of events during Monterey Car Week. The Battista in question has a Black Exposed Signature Carbon exterior finish and polished forged aluminum alloy wheels that really help it to stand out. It was driven through some of the gorgeous mountain roads in California and looks every bit as beautiful on the road as it does on a dealership floor.
CarsMotorAuthority

Singer to use 2021 Monterey Car Week for first US showing of client-spec 911 DLS

Singer, the restoration and design house that was instrumental in stoking the popularity of classic Porsche 911s, has something special planned for 2021 Monterey Car Week. The California company will present a customer example of its Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), the first time one of the modified 964-generation 911s is being shown in the U.S. Singer may be a California company, but production of the DLS, of which just 75 examples are planned, is taking place at the company's U.K. facility.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Acura debuts limited production 600hp NSX Type S at Monterey Car Week

Delivering quicker acceleration, sharper cornering and a more emotional driving experience than any road-going NSX ever, the new 600 horsepower 2022 NSX Type S raises the already impressive performance of the cutting-edge electrified supercar. Making its global debut today during the world-famous Monterey Car Week, NSX Type S is the ultimate expression of the brand’s commitment to Precision Crafted Performance and firmly establishes Type S as Acura’s performance halo.
Carsmotor1.com

New BMW M2 rendering previews an aggressive sports coupe

It's only a matter of time before the new BMW 2 Series gets a proper M treatment, as its predecessor did. In fact, we've already seen spy photos of the upcoming performance coupe testing on and around the Nurburgring. But our friends at Kolesa.ru have provided an early look at the upcoming M2 via Photoshop, imagining what the new coupe might look like when it officially reaches production.
EntertainmentBMW BLOG

BMW 3 Series G20 becomes a digital NFT Art Car

BMW Brazil announces a new digital project in partnership with photographer and brand ambassador Gabriel Wickbold. This time, Wickbold will customize five cars from the Bavarian brand, inspired by elements related to passion, innovation, movement and technology. In the first model of the series, entitled “Sexual Colors”, the ambassador presents a customized BMW 3 Series.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2013 Mineral Grey Metallic BMW 3 Series

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Cars & Bids Bargain of the Week: 2000 E39 BMW M5

From its E28 start, the BMW M5 has been a luxury sedan that can hang with supercars. And the latest M5 is no different, especially in high-power CS form. Getting a new one, though, requires coughing some serious cash. However, thanks to depreciation, used BMWs are significantly more affordable—and arguably more fun to drive than new ones. And this week on Cars & Bids, there’s a chance to own one of this super sedan’s high points: a 2000 E39 M5.
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Maserati MC20 Dazzles On Pebble Beach Concept Lawn As Monterey Car Week Returns For 2021

MONTEREY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati's MC20 made its Northern California debut this weekend during the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance event, where the vehicle appeared before crowds of fans on the Concept Lawn. The MC20, marking a new era for the Trident brand, was greeted with adulation by VIP spectators who took in the sleek lines of the mid-engine, two-seater sports car.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Audi skysphere Concept Will Debut At Monterey Car Week

Audi is set to reveal a brand new family of concept cars this month at Monterey Car Week. The skysphere EV roadster is the first member of this new family. Thus far, Audi’s electric vehicles are beginning to become true competitors to Tesla’s stronghold on the EV market. The Audi...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Lamborghini kicks off Monterey Car Week with Countach LPI 800-4 global debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

In commemoration of the legendary Countach’s 50th anniversary and V12 heritage, Automobili Lamborghini today debuted globally the next generation Countach LPI 800-4, alongside the North American premieres of the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and Essenza SCV12 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. The annual automotive event, held on the grounds of the Quail Lodge & Golf Club, returned for an 18th year and served as a prime location to commence the world-famous Monterey Car Week.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Acura Integra Type R Rendered Imagining Revival Of FWD Icon

Acura is missing an affordable coupe. Maybe it's time to offer one again. For the latest generation of the Honda Civic, the automaker killed off the coupe body style in favor of offering only a sedan and hatchback. For this rendering, The Sketch Monkey imagines what if the company decides to build a two-door but badges it as a revived Acura Integra. This one would be the range-topping Type R model.
Carsmotor1.com

Beastly VW Touareg V10 TDI hits Autobahn for top speed run

The Volkswagen Touareg isn't available in all markets, but the model lives on elsewhere. If you can remember back in 2004, VW offered it with a burly V10 TDI diesel. Diesel engines aren’t associated with being fast, but they are powerful. A new video from the TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel has one example, and the driver took it for a top speed run on the German Autobahn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy