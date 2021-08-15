2021 BMW M5 CS presented at Monterey Car Week

Obviously, one of the coolest BMWs in attendance during Monterey Car Week was the BMW M5 CS. Not only is it the most special Bimmer in ages, I’d personally argue even more special than the M2 CS, it was one of the rarest cars in Monterey. That might seem crazy but it’s true. BMW didn’t sell a ton in America, and the ones it did allocate for US sales are already bought and accounted for, which leaves the car you see in this photo gallery as one off the very few you’ll actually get to see in the ‘States.