Greensboro, NC

Chesson Hadley unleashes an epic celebration after his first PGA Tour hole-in-one

By Shane Ryan
Golf Digest
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — We already know Chesson Hadley is one of the funniest players on the PGA Tour, and if we needed more evidence that he's One Of Us, we got further proof Sunday morning at the Wyndham Championship. There, on the 16th hole (his seventh of the day), Hadley made his first ace on the PGA Tour. That's fantastic all on its own, but it's the reaction that really made the moment. Watch the mad lad go absolutely bananas:

