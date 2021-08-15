Jameson Taillon’s hips have stopped lying

In a season with an uneven rotation, Jameson Taillon has come along and provided a certain level of stability in his first season after Tommy John surgery. He struggled in the opening months of the campaign, being one of the absolute worst starting pitchers in baseball, but since June 1st has found himself 12th in baseball in ERA and top 30 by fWAR, solidly among the good-but-not-ace level of pitcher. Critically, he’s averaging more than five and a half innings per start over that stretch, which both takes weight off a stressed bullpen, and reflects that he’s rebuilding the strength and stamina that having two different TJS saps from you. Pairing that with a returning Gerrit Cole gives the Yankees a much better 1-2 punch than we might have expected back in March.