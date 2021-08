Residents in the Suffolk town of Lowestoft have discovered that a new Banksy artwork has already been defaced. The mysterious graffiti artist recently confirmed he was behind new street art that appeared around England’s east coast.However, East Suffolk Council has now been forced to issue a statement after locals discovered the Lowestoft artwork, which shows a rat sitting on a deckchair, has been daubed with white paint overnight (Sunday 15 August). “We are naturally appalled that someone has chosen to behave in such a selfish and mindless way given how excited we all are by the appearance of these...