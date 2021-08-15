Inside Chris Noth's Personal Life

The drama from the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" reached an all-time high on the first part of the tell-all on August 15. Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband Ronald Smith were not spared from criticism, especially on social media. Fans on Reddit accused her of acting like a "queen bee," as one wrote, "She has gotten so mean and on this high horse and is a bully to her husband. She is not the queen bee as she thinks is she is." The criticism kept on coming, as another fan questioned her behavior during the season and hinted that she's at fault for where their relationship stands.