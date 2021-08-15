Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Inside Chris Noth's Personal Life

By Callie McGuire
nickiswift.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the dreams of "Sex and the City" fans, Chris Noth is not married to Sarah Jessica Parker. Noth, who played "Mr. Big" on the iconic HBO series, actually has a personal life and a successful career outside of playing Big. News about HBO Max's "Sex and the City" reboot is a bright spot in 2021. Noth broke the internet on August 12, when he posted on Instagram from the set of the reboot "And Just Like That..." Noth posted a photo of him and SJP in bed with the caption, "Just like the old days!" Swoon.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 12

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Hbo#The New York Post#The Daily Mail#Canadian#Orion#Noth Co Owns#The Wall Street Journal#African American#Filipino#Wsj#Biracial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Relationshipswmagazine.com

Bo Derek Secretly Married John Corbett After 20 Years Together

Actor John Corbett may be best known for playing a universally adored love interest who famously did not get married. As Aiden Shaw on the original Sex and the City, his fraught relationship with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) went down in flames after he discovered that she was cheating on him with Big (Chris Noth) and later couldn’t commit to actually marrying him. But offscreen, Corbett has been blissfully partnered with Bo Derek, an icon in her own right, for almost 20 years — and they just revealed that they were secretly married last year.
Santa Ynez, CAPosted by
People

Inside John Corbett and Bo Derek's Quiet Newlywed Life: 'They Are Adorable,' Says Source

John Corbett and Bo Derek's newlywed life couldn't be sweeter. Earlier this month, the Sex and the City alum revealed during an appearance on The Talk that he and his longtime girlfriend wed "around Christmastime" last year after nearly two decades together. The secret nuptials were fitting for the couple, who live a "quiet ranch life" in Santa Ynez, California, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Dr. Dre's Daughter LaTanya Young's Tragic Life

Dr. Dre is worth a serious amount of cash. A whopping $780 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star is one of the richest rappers in the world, having made millions from his musical offerings as well as his hugely successful business venture, Beats By Dre, which was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. Yes, billion. The star lives quite the lavish lifestyle to reflect that too, including living in a $40 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, which he purchased from Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (per Los Angeles Times). But life for his eldest daughter is quite different.
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

John Corbett Reveals He and Longtime Girlfriend Bo Derek Secretly Got Married in 2020

A well-kept secret! John Corbett revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot after nearly 20 years together — over seven months ago. “Around Christmastime, we got married,” the Sex and the City alum, 60, said during a Tuesday, August 3, appearance on The Talk. “We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew. But this is the first time either one of us have said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside O.J. Simpson's Life Today

Following his infamous trial for the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman in 1995, for which he was eventually acquitted, former football player O.J. Simpson's life took some more twists and turns. And despite getting off for murder, Simpson wasn't off the hook just yet. In a separate civil...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kathy Griffin’s TV gig before life-saving cancer surgery

Kathy Griffin was hard at work before undergoing life-saving cancer surgery. The comedian is guest-starring on the upcoming fifth season of the HBO Max comedy “Search Party” — which she was shooting amid her lung cancer battle, a source close to Griffin told The Post. The 60-year-old plays Liquorice Montague,...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

90 Day Fiance Fans Are Coming For Tiffany Franco Smith. Here's Why

The drama from the "90 Day Fiance" spinoff, "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?" reached an all-time high on the first part of the tell-all on August 15. Tiffany Franco Smith and her husband Ronald Smith were not spared from criticism, especially on social media. Fans on Reddit accused her of acting like a "queen bee," as one wrote, "She has gotten so mean and on this high horse and is a bully to her husband. She is not the queen bee as she thinks is she is." The criticism kept on coming, as another fan questioned her behavior during the season and hinted that she's at fault for where their relationship stands.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...

Comments / 12

Community Policy