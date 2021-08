Last seasonIt was the most magical of runs for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel from mid-season chaos to paradise in Porto.European champions again, the Blues discarded one of their most beloved sons in Frank Lampard last January before the German quickly revitalised a talented squad into one of the most resilient and tactically intelligent sides in Europe.Temporarily discarding his attacking idealism, Tuchel set up the Blues in a battle-hardened 3-4-3 to inspire that unlikely march in Europe, an FA Cup final appearance and a leap from ninth to fourth in the Premier League.Notably there were three victories against champions Manchester...