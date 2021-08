ESPN+ (out of market or over VPN locally) How to Listen: Sports Radio 810 WHB | La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish) What an interesting week for Sporting KC. They win on the road against LAFC about a week ago. They then travel to play the Colorado Rapids and rest several players having played so much and with poor air quality and still pull off a draw. Then they surprise many when they go full “play the kids” against Club Leon in a brutal loss.