Military Gaming Charity, Stack Up will be at Pax West 2021
Stack Up, the award-winning military gaming charity, has announced that it will be at Pax West this September. The charity’s goal is to help bring together veterans and civilians through a shared love of games. The organization is looking to march to Pax West this September in its continued fight to help veterans and service members. The hope is to help heal service members’ post-traumatic stress, mental well-being, and combat injuries through the power of gaming.www.cgmagonline.com
