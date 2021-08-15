Military Gaming Charity, Stack Up will be at Pax West 2021

This year’s Military Appreciation Game will take place on Friday September 10th. WE invite all military veterans and active duty to join us for a pregame ceremony beginning at 6:50 pm. As in years past this event will help raise money for the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. WE will ask for donations on the night of the game. These donations cover the cost of various quality of life activities members participate in. Your donation could cover a wood working class, a ride to a WhiteCaps game, additional games in the game room, new bingo cards, movie nights, or any number of items/activities.