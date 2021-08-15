Ridgewood Parks & Recreation Department is in need of Certified Waterfront Lifeguards for Graydon Pool
Waterfront Lifeguards filling (temporary) positions must possess their ARC Waterfront certification. The pool is scheduled to remain open through September 6th.
