Afghanistan On the Brink of Taliban Takeover as Insurgents Enter Kabul, President Flees

The Taliban have returned to power in Afghanistan. Immediately, panic has spread. Security personnel and senior officials of the overthrown Government, collaborators of foreign Armies and Embassies, and employees of international organizations are looking for a way to leave the country as soon as possible. Gone are civil society activists, human rights defenders, journalists and, above all, professional women. They all fear for their life. And yet the Islamist militia has managed to reach Kabul with little resistance and by offering an olive branch. Who are those muddled bearded men? Is there reason to be afraid of them?