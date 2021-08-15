Cancel
U.S. Politics

Afghanistan On the Brink of Taliban Takeover as Insurgents Enter Kabul, President Flees

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s happening. Last week, U.S. intelligence estimates had predicted the Afghan government could hold on to Kabul for at least three months. That proved to be yet another mistaken analysis of the situation on the ground as it only seemed to be a matter of hours before the Taliban will take control of Afghanistan. Amid the chaos, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country for Tajikistan, the most evident sign yet the U.S.-backed government was collapsing after two decades of war.

