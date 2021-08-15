From League of Legends to K-Pop Sensations: The K/DA Story

K/DA is not a normal pop group. It was created by video game developer Riot Games, and its four members are all characters from League of Legends. But the girl group's catchy, K-Pop inspired tunes disguise these unusual origins, and have taken them on a journey to unlikely chart-topping success. Far more than a marketing gimmick, K/DA has become a phenomenon in its own right. This is the inside story of how the studio behind League of Legends took on the music industry and created a pop sensation. We talk to the creators of the band at Riot Music, as well as K/DA members Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, to tell the tale of how it all came together. Taking influence from Korean stars like BTS, Blackpink, and (G) I-DLE, K/DA has built on the foundations set by Riot with its metal band Pentakill, and has led to the creation of new projects like True Damage and Sessions. With hits such as More, Pop/Stars, and The Baddest, plus a full EP called All Out already released, the future's looking bright for Ahri, Evelynn, Akali and Kai'Sa.