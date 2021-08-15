Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

From League of Legends to K-Pop Sensations: The K/DA Story

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK/DA is not a normal pop group. It was created by video game developer Riot Games, and its four members are all characters from League of Legends. But the girl group's catchy, K-Pop inspired tunes disguise these unusual origins, and have taken them on a journey to unlikely chart-topping success. Far more than a marketing gimmick, K/DA has become a phenomenon in its own right. This is the inside story of how the studio behind League of Legends took on the music industry and created a pop sensation. We talk to the creators of the band at Riot Music, as well as K/DA members Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, to tell the tale of how it all came together. Taking influence from Korean stars like BTS, Blackpink, and (G) I-DLE, K/DA has built on the foundations set by Riot with its metal band Pentakill, and has led to the creation of new projects like True Damage and Sessions. With hits such as More, Pop/Stars, and The Baddest, plus a full EP called All Out already released, the future's looking bright for Ahri, Evelynn, Akali and Kai'Sa.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Beer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#K Da#Sensations#Music Industry#K Da#Riot Games#Riot Music#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Comicsdexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer wins hearts as Love Pillar Mitsuri Kanroji

A Demon Slayer cosplayer showed fans of the anime what Mitsuri Kanroji would look like in real life with her insanely accurate recreation. While not getting much screen time in season 1 of the anime, Demon Slayer fans can’t get enough of Slayer Corps member Mitsurir Kanroji. The vibrant heroine has stolen the hearts of viewers around the world.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Season 2's Villain Daki to Life

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has brought Season 2's major villain Daki to life! Following the massive success of the anime's debut season and first feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga franchise is now continuing further with a full second season of the TV anime series. This new season will take Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma into an even more intense mission than they had faced in Mugen Train as they explore the mysterious Entertainment District for clues about a powerful upper rank demon hiding somewhere within it.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

League of Legends cosplayer shines bright as enchanting Lux

Lilya ‘Lilya0o’ Victorovna’s amazing cosplays always brighten people’s days, but this time, she shined brighter than ever before as Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, from League of Legends. Luxanna Crownguard, better known as Lux, is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Not only can she bend...
MoviesNME

‘Parasite’ and ‘Interstellar’ producers working on new film set in the world of K-pop

Parasite executive producer Miky Lee and Interstellar producer Lynda Obst have teamed up to work on a new movie set in the world of K-pop. The forthcoming film is currently titled K-Pop Lost In America and is described as a “road movie”, according to Variety. The film will reportedly revolve around a K-pop boyband who accidentally end up in Texas two days before their grand global debut in New York City, and must find a way to make it there with limited time and money.
EntertainmentSoompi

TXT Extends Own Record On Billboard 200 + Becomes 1st K-Pop Artist To Chart For 9 Weeks With 2021 Album

Even as they gear up for a new comeback, TXT is still going strong on the Billboard charts with their latest album!. TXT’s second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 over two months ago, has now become the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend nine weeks on the chart. (Billboard’s famous Top 200 Albums chart, commonly referred to as “the Billboard 200,” is its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States).
Musicallkpop.com

FAVORITE K-POP SONGS TO WORKOUT TO

Whether you have fun working out in the gym or you see it as yet another chore, music undoubtedly enhances your experience. track injects adrenaline into your system and gives you that extra push to finish your routine, or just makes time go by much faster. Thus, your workout playlist is as essential as your preferred outfit.
MoviesGreenwichTime

K-Pop Movie 'Lost in America' Set Up by Lynda Obst, Korea's CJ ENM (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Lynda Obst (“Interstellar,” “Hope Floats”) and Miky Lee (executive producer of “Parasite”) have joined forces to tap into the Korean music wave. They will produce “K-Pop: Lost in America,” a feature-length road movie to be released in 2023. The CJ ENM production has tapped JK Youn, director of two...
Movieshypebeast.com

Hollywood Is Making a Movie About K-Pop, Titled 'K-Pop: Lost in America'

According to reports, South Korean entertainment company CJ E&M is now developing a movie centered around K-pop for Hollywood. Titled K-Pop: Lost in America, the film will be directed by South Korean director Yoon Je-gyun with pre-production casting starting in August. Linda Obst will serve as a producer on the film, bringing her expertise that helped movies like Interstellar, Contact and Sleepless in Seattle.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Riot is considering giving Valorant the K/DA treatment

It seems like Riot is considering taking Valorant down the same musical path as League of Legends following the huge success of in-game artists like Pentakill and K/DA. A new mini-documentary from IGN sees head of Riot Music Toa Dunn and Riot Games principal creative director Patrick Morales dive into the making of virtual K-Pop group K/DA. It's an interesting doc, especially if you're a fan of Riot's music or the strange intricacies of giving four video game characters chemistry and personalities.
Musicallkpop.com

7 CF songs by K-Pop artists that deserve to be on albums

MAMAMOO - 'Gleam'. MAMAMOO's 'Gleam' is easily one of the best commercial film songs ever. It was meant for the South Korean eyewear brand Davich Optical Chain and the music video places a heavy emphasis on the members' gorgeous eyewear. However, if one were to listen to the song by itself, the lyrics are exquisite and the melody, classic MAMAMOO.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Valorant Could Get Music Groups Like LoL's K/DA

Riot Games is considering enhancing the Valorant brand with virtual musicians. This approach has already worked well for League of Legends. Riot Games may be preparing to enrich the Valorant brand with virtual music artists releasing their own songs. The team has had considerable success with this type of experimentation in League of Legends so it's no surprise that they want to repeat it in their online FPS.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

8 K-Pop songs that even international fans know all the lyrics to

Over the years, the K-Pop fandom has grown from a niche to the majority. Millions of people across the globe now consume Korean music, especially K-Pop, and in some cases, even more than Western music. K-Pop is a phenomenon, and it is here to stay. Music is in all languages, but K-Pop has been perhaps the most successful in breaking down barriers and reaching a global audience. Today, thousands of people join together in concerts to sing along to their favorite K-Pop songs. Here are 8 of them that even international fans know (almost) all the words to, and if you're a new fan, definitely check these bops out!
Hair Carekpopstarz.com

K-Pop Hairstylists Reveal How Idols Decide on Their Hair Color

Hairstylists who have worked with numerous popular K-Pop groups and idols reveal just how an idol decides on what their hair color will be for a comeback. Curious to know how they decided on the hair color? Then keep on reading to find out!. K-Pop Hairstylists Reveal How Idols Decide...
Theater & Dancekpopstarz.com

Sunmi 'K-Pop Queen' Takes the Top Spot of K-Pop Radar Weekly Chart

Sunmi once again proved her title as the "K-Pop Queen" by taking the top spot on the K-Pop Radar weekly chart of YouTube. Sunmi's Comeback Strengthens her 'K-Pop Queen' Title. Sunmi's new song "You Can't Sit With Us" has over 31 million views on YouTube during the 33rd week of K-Pop Radar 2021 (from August 8 -14). Then the music video topped the K-Pop Radar Weekly YouTube view chart.
Musickpopstarz.com

Taeyeon Chosen as K-Pop Radar's 'Artist of the Month'

K-Pop Radar stated on August 18 that Taeyeon's "Weekend" music video exceeded 5 million views in just 69 hours after it was released. Then in the next 350 hours, it exceeded 10 million views. Taeyeon has been chosen as K-Pop Radar's 'Artist of the Month.'. Taeyeon, who proved before that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy