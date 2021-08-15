Rodman Buzz for week of Aug. 16

The first and only all-ages, construction-themed adventure park in Texas is a few months away from its grand opening in Katy. The park will allow kids and adults to safely operate real, heavy construction equipment year round. Depending on height, kids may operate machines themselves or with an adult. Located adjacent to Katy Mills Mall, the 3.5 acre site is expected to host over 100,000 people in its first year, entertaining them with a multitude of once-in-a-lifetime, hands-on experiences. These will include the opportunity to operate excavators, skid steers, UTVs, and much more. “At Katy Mills, we are committed to growing, evolving, and supporting what the community needs,” said Lisa Connolly, Katy Mills Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Dig World will surely enhance the family-friendly offerings of Katy Mills, providing a fun place for families to spend time together during their visit to the center.”