Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Rodman Buzz for week of Aug. 16

Alliance Review
 7 days ago

Starting Sept. 7, Rodman Public Library will extend its hours at both the main and branch facilities. The library will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hours on Thursdays and Fridays will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the branch location will be open on Sundays in October through April from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marissa Meyer
Person
Anne Tyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Electronic Devices#Chipotle Fundraiser#Friends Of Rpl#Teen Book Club#The Ohio Digital Library#Tech Time#The Branch Library#Clue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Senior Center schedule for week of Aug. 23

HEALTH NOTICE – Face masks are required inside Alliance Area Senior Center for those not fully vaccinated. Shuffleboard – 1 p.m. Monday. Ping Pong – 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Cornhole – 10 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Thursday. Exercise – 2 p.m. Tuesday. Results:. Shuffleboard – Clint Lambert and...
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Channel 1022 schedule for week of Aug. 23

John Hampu interviews Marquez McClendon from Alliance Elementary. Tuesday, Aug. 24 - 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 - 2 p.m. John Hampu interviews Mark Locke about the Art Show and Food Truck Event; and Susan Coy-Kampf about the upcoming Women's Division Purse Auction. Monday,...
Bourbonnais, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Library Life: Week of Aug. 15

• Word Winder: Between 2 and 4 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting a Scrabble-like game for ages 5 and up. Work together to make as many words as possible on a huge board that participants can then walk on. No registration required. • Novels at Night: At 6 p.m....
Lunenburg County, VAKenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Community calendar for the week of Aug. 11

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS – The Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors will meet Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Lunenburg County Courthouse. SCHOOL OF INSTRUCTION – The VFW Auxiliary Post Home #9954 in Victoria will host the District #4 Auxiliary School of Instruction Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The District 4 Meeting will follow at 11:30 a.m., then lunch will be served by the VFW. All members are encouraged to attend.
Bayville, MEboothbayregister.com

Bayville Buzz

This past weekend was another action packed time within the boundaries of Bayville. By Sunday afternoon, several cries of “no mas” could be heard emanating from several houses. On Friday night, the dual spotlights shining in the sky announced the opening of the Bayville Drive In. It is the country’s...
Visual ArtCharleston City Paper

What to do for the week of Aug. 11

Unbroken: Liv Antonecchia and Laura DarganTwo artists who work in different mediums have come together for a dual exhibition opening this Saturday. Dargan’s dynamic, multi-layered paintings explore the continuous shape of the sphere; meanwhile, Antonecchia took to the potter’s wheel for her portion of Unbroken. Artist reception is open to the general public, and guests […]
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Rodman to host 'Age of Steam' discussion

“Alliance’s Golden Age of Steam,” the second of three programs of the Alliance Railroad History series, will roll into Rodman Public Library’s Main Auditorium on Sept. 13 for two presentations. Sponsored by the Alliance Area Preservation Society, Robb Hyde will discuss the impact of railroads in Alliance between the Civil...
Lindale, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Weekly Activities for Saturday, Aug. 14

The NWGA Center for Independent Living holds a COVID-19 Peer Support call every Monday at 2 p.m. via the Zoom website and by phone. For the link and password, or for assistance, contact Christina Holtzclaw at 628-246-1825 or choltzclaw@nwgacil.org. American Legion Post 136 from Lindale meets the fourth Monday of...
Politicsharlemworldmagazine.com

MBP Harlem News

MBP Harlem/Uptown News: Gale Brewer’s Weekly Newsletter. Here’s this week’s MBP Harlem/Uptown News: Gale Brewer’s Weekly Newsletter she sends every week. Continue Reading →. MBP Harlem News: This Week’s COVID Newsletter, In Case You Missed It. Posted on 04/03/2021 by Harlem World Magazine — Leave a reply. Manhattan Borough President...
Katy, TXthekatynews.com

Dig World Coming This Fall To Katy!

The first and only all-ages, construction-themed adventure park in Texas is a few months away from its grand opening in Katy. The park will allow kids and adults to safely operate real, heavy construction equipment year round. Depending on height, kids may operate machines themselves or with an adult. Located adjacent to Katy Mills Mall, the 3.5 acre site is expected to host over 100,000 people in its first year, entertaining them with a multitude of once-in-a-lifetime, hands-on experiences. These will include the opportunity to operate excavators, skid steers, UTVs, and much more. “At Katy Mills, we are committed to growing, evolving, and supporting what the community needs,” said Lisa Connolly, Katy Mills Director of Marketing and Business Development. “Dig World will surely enhance the family-friendly offerings of Katy Mills, providing a fun place for families to spend time together during their visit to the center.”
Massillon, OHAlliance Review

'Gingerboy' Christmas book author gets a big request

MASSILLON – In the summer of 2014, lifelong educator Joanne Kimberly wrote her first children's book. "Gingerboy: The Search for Christmas," published in May 2020, is the faith-based story of a young boy's search for his father. The book is aimed at children in kindergarten through third grade. Last Christmas,...
PhotographyLongview News-Journal

Week In Photos: Aug. 12 -18

A selection of photographs chosen to highlight the events of the last week. Michael Cavazos is a multimedia journalist specializing in photography. A Kilgore native, he studied photography at Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin State University. Michael enjoys visually documenting life in East Texas.
EducationAlliance Review

New Union Avenue UMC Preschool director has 20 years of experience

The new director of Union Avenue United Methodist Church Preschool is a veteran educator whose selection was “an easy choice.”. Melody Schmid, who retired in July after 32 years on the job, said the school found what it needed close by when it came to selecting her successor. After all, Pam Harlan has been teaching for two decades at the preschool.
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

President’s Party held in Minerva

Minerva rotarians and friends gathered at the Hart Mansion on Aug. 12 for the annual President’s Party with current club president Jim Hull presiding. Rotary District Governor Stephen Wilder helped present Paul Harris Fellow awards to 13 rotarians and friends. The award is named after the founder of Rotary International. A Paul Harris Fellow represents a $1,000 contribution to the Rotary Foundation. Income from the foundation helps support local, district and international Rotary service projects.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Area news in brief for Aug. 19

ALLIANCE COUNCIL – Alliance City Council's next regular meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 7. The meeting will be one day later than normal due to Labor Day on Sept. 6. SHOW DELAYED – The performance of “STOMP,” the international percussion sensation, has been delayed. The show scheduled for Aug. 20 will be held Jan. 5 at Powers Auditorium in the DeYor Performing Arts Center due to COVID-19-related issues. All tickets for the Aug. 20 date will be honored Jan. 5. Refunds are available at the DeYor box office at 330-259-9651.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Pizza Oven opens in Alliance

ALLIANCE – Calling all pizza lovers. Pizza Oven has opened its Alliance location at 320 W. State St. The space, which sits between Orange Leaf and Hot Head Burritos, previously housed Pizza BOGO before it closed in 2020. The Canton-based pizza chain offers a variety of pies, subs, wings and...
Minerva, OHAlliance Review

Brown Local Board of Education

• Agreed with the Minerva Local Board of Education for bus maintenance for the 2021-22 school year. • Approved the following resignations: Carly Baudendistel, intervention specialist; Renee Congo, tutor; Julie Fairless, choir teacher; Hannah Lutton, intervention specialist; Katie Rowles, art teacher; Amy Wright, tutor; Rhonda Zeedrich, elementary teacher; Julie Fairless, show choir and drama/music director; Tiffany Fletcher, junior high volleyball.
Niwot, COlhvc.com

Catch the buzz!

The first Niwot Honey Bee Harvest Festival will take flight on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring hives of fun activity around town. Look for flyers posted with the schedule of the day's activities. Niwot Business Association vice-president Deb Fowler and Niwot resident Victoria Keen have been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy