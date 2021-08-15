Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama Football Allowing Younger Players to Prove Themselves Early in Fall Camp

By Katie Windham
Posted by 
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a23Io_0bSImquk00

It is still too early in the preseason for Alabama to establish a depth chart. Head coach Nick Saban said he is giving younger players an opportunity to compete and prove themselves, and it started with the first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

"There was a lot of good things out there and there was a lot of mistakes but that’s probably what you expect in the first scrimmage, especially for young players," Saban said. "We did have some of the young players who made some plays out there today which I think is a real positive for them."

When asked specifically who some of those younger players were, the head coach did not share any individual names but said he was very encouraged by the young receiving corps and defensive backs.

"I’m not gonna sit here and make predictions about anybody or put any expectations on anybody right now," Saban said. "We’re encouraged by a lot of the young players that we have and we just want to keep working with them and see how they progress."

Saban said every freshman develops at a different level and pace, but a few have collected early attention from coaches and the media. Freshman DB Kool-Aid McKinstry garnered some praise from Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding for his physicality earlier in the week. Another freshman DB Saban was asked about is Terrion Arnold.

"Terrion’s a really good athlete," Saban said. "He’s a hard worker. He’s really conscientious, and I think the big thing right now is just consistency in technique. He’s made a tremendous amount of improvement in the few practices that we’ve had to this point, and he’s got really good ball skills."

Alabama lost four wide receivers to the first round of the NFL drafter over the last two seasons, and while the Crimson Tide does return some experience at the position in John Metchie III and Slade Bolden, there is plenty of opportunity for freshman to step up and make an immediate impact. Some of those young receivers are Ja'Corey Brooks, Agiye Hall, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary.

Australian freshman punter James Burnip is also in the running for the starting position on special teams according to Saban. He clarified that Burnip has punted an American football before, and that Alabama did not just snatch him straight off a rugby field.

"Really, we’re not asking him to play football," Saban said. "We’re asking him to punt it. And he did a pretty good job of that today. And I’m sure that being a young guy as he gets more comfortable, more experienced and more confident, he’ll even do better probably from a consistency standpoint."

Because of the new rules to protect players calling for fewer full-contact practices, Saban said some of the younger guys may have been less prepared for the first scrimmage than normal. Overall, he was not disappointed in what he saw prior to having the chance to evaluate the film from the practice.

Saban sounded encouraged with where his team was after the first full week of fall camp. Now, these younger players have three weeks to continue to put themselves in a position to see the field when Alabama opens the season against Miami on September 4.

"All in all, we know we have a lot of work to do to improve as a team and we’re going to continue to do that," Saban said. "That’s why we’ve gotta practice and I think the players have to be very committed to sort of a relentless standard of excellence that this team wants to aspire to and that’s going to come from every individual player on the team wanting to do that and doing the things they need to do to do it."

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
596
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Golding
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces ‘Pretty Significant’ Alabama Injury

Alabama‘s defense should be loaded once again in 2021, though the Crimson Tide are currently dealing with a tough injury. Nick Saban announced on Sunday morning that five-star pass rusher LaBryan Ray is dealing with a “pretty significant” injury. Ray, the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2017 class, has...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Latest NFL Fan Brawl Video

Another weekend, another ugly fan brawl in the stands of an NFL preseason game. Last weekend, a nasty fight broke out at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. The fans involved in that fight, which turned very ugly, have since been banned from the stadium. Saturday night,...
Alabama StatePosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban’s huge new Alabama contract will set a record

Alabama announced the terms of Nick Saban’s new contract at the school, and the numbers are unsurprisingly eye-watering. While Saban’s base salary remains the same, the Alabama coach’s talent fee got a big hike in his new extension, which runs through the 2028 season. In 2023-24, Saban will become the first college head coach to make eight figures annually when his salary jumps to $10.3 million. The final six years of the deal are all over $10 million, topping out at $11.5 million in 2028-29.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Jaylen Waddle injury scare: Miami Dolphins rookie receiver goes down in first pro game

MIAMI GARDENS — Tua Tagovailoa's first three completions against the Falcons on Saturday night were to Jaylen Waddle. "I guess he showed everyone kind of who he is as a player, kind of the things that he’s done at Alabama," Tagovailoa said after the Dolphins' 37-17 victory. "You just give him the ball in space and you let him work."
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals reason for Jahleel Billingsley's recent practice absences

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley was projected to have a bigger role in the Crimson Tide offense in 2021. However, when fall practices started, Billingsley wasn’t taking the field with his teammates. A few days ago, coach Nick Saban addressed the absences, but didn’t provide any specifics. After practice on Wednesday,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
Alabama State247Sports

Nick Saban impressed by Alabama OC Bill O'Brien so far

Alabama will open the 2021 college football season as the favorite to repeat as national champion even with the Crimson Tide having to replace a ton of talent on offense. That does not just apply to the roster, either — former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian accepted Texas' head coaching job, and Nick Saban replaced him with former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.

Comments / 0

Community Policy