• Clippers 94, Jazz 90: Box Score | Game Details. The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Utah Jazz 94-90 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday. While there were seven ties and six lead changes, the Clippers rode a 30-21 second quarter to pick up its first Summer League victory. While the final margin was only four points, the Clippers held the lead for the entirety of the second half, running their advantage up to as much as 14 points. The Clippers shot 46% from the field, 45% from 3-point range and 68% from the free-throw line while holding the Jazz to 42%, 29% and 58% respectively.