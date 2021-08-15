Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

NASCAR: Weather Forecast for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

By Madison Miller
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8pdf_0bSImmd400

It’s a huge weekend for both NASCAR and racers, but there’s even more to come.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting three different events this weekend. Saturday (August 14) was the NTT IndyCar Series race called the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Following that race was the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 4 p.m. ET. Racers will speed around the course 82 times for a grand total of 200 miles.

Now, the Cup Series is taking its turn. It also happens to be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series is racing on the IMS road coarse rather than the oval course. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will start at 1 p.m. ET today.

Should racers and fans expect some good weather for the upcoming race?

According to the Weather Channel, it looks like a great weekend over in Indianapolis. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy. The high is 78 degrees and there is only a 15% chance of rain as well.

Luckily, even if rain falls, that doesn’t mean racing is canceled for the day. If rain occurs, the Cup Series cars all have rain tires as well as windshield wipers available to use on this road course. The event is only canceled if there is any kind of lightning or other dangerous conditions that would put racers at serious risk.

This is the second weekend in a row in which the Cup Series racers are taking on the road course. The past weekend was spent over at Watkins Glen. Kyle Larson drove away victorious from The Glen after holding off Chase Elliott. This is now Larson’s fifth win of the season, making him the leader of the pack.

Expectations and Reactions to NASCAR Race

According to NBCDFW, there are a few drivers that have greater odds for the race this afternoon. These are all the racers that have road course experience under their belt. Chase Elliott has had seven road course wins during his career so far. Kyle Larson has two road course wins now following his success last weekend. Martin Truex Jr. also has four road course wins. Elliott and Larson are the heavy favorites, but anyone can pull away victorious at the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

According to an article from ESPN, several racers are really wising they were taking on the oval instead of the road course. Kyle Larson reported no issues with the track when practicing on Saturday, which makes sense given his success with road courses.

“I really enjoyed it. I thought it was flowing and there were some hard-braking zones … seemed to adapt to it pretty quickly, so I was definitely pleased,” he said.

Others had a very different opinion of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway course. In fact, Kevin Harvick went on to call the course a “parking lot.”

“It’s definitely not the same Indianapolis. This place is built on the history of its oval. For me growing up as a kid, this is where I wanted to race, and to come here and race on the road course is a little degrading, I guess you could say,” Harvick said. He’s the defending champion at the Brickyard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

177K+
Followers
18K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Ims#The Weather Channel#Nbcdfw#Espn#Indianapolis Motor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Ryan Blaney Earns a Win at Firekeepers Casino 400 in Michigan

In the second-to-last race of the NASCAR Cup Series, fans were treated to quite an event. With crashes, rain, and a tight race among the season leaders. By the time the checkered flag waved over the Michigan International Speedway, up-and-comer Ryan Blaney came away with the surprise win at the FireKeepers Casino 400. The top-5 finishers mostly consisted of Chevy drivers, save for Blaney’s Ford and Hamlin’s Toyota finishing out that top 5.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR’s Brad Keselowski Pens Emotional Statement After Crash with Austin Dillon: ‘Sick to My Stomach’

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski took to social media after the race on Sunday to express his emotions after getting tangled up with Austin Dillon. Dillon had playoff aspirations going into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. He was in sixth place after just crossing the start-finish line at the end of stage two when his car made contact with the No. 2 Team Penske Ford driven by Brad Keselowski. As a result, Dillon’s No. 3 car spun out and hit the outside retaining wall on the track’s front stretch.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith Becoming Team Owner in NASCAR

Dallas Cowboys icon Emmitt Smith is joining the NASCAR family as a team owner for next season. NBC Sports reported that Smith, the Hall of Fame running back and the league’s all-time leading rusher, will own a new team in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series. And because it’s Emmitt Smith, it’ll have a Dallas connection with ties to football, as well.
EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Star Peter Krause’s Hilarious Sports Experience in NYC That Rubbed Him the ‘Wrong Way’

Long before Peter Krause was fire captain Bobby Nash on 9-1-1, he was Casey McCall on Sports Night. And this Krause anecdote probably has more to do with Sports Night, although it has tendrils in 9-1-1. As a ton of actors do, Krause worked as a bartender to pay the bills as he sought work in his dream profession. And it still irritates him to recall working at a pub in Midtown Manhattan and experience how New Yorkers turned their backs on the World Series. As if. We all know baseball at least claims to be America’s game.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Wife Giselle Bündchen Wishes Stepson Jack Happy Birthday With Sweet Family Photo

Jack Brady, son of National Football League superstar Tom Brady, is celebrating 14 years of life today (Sunday) with his friends and family. Tom Brady, who quarterbacks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is hard at work in the team’s training camp. Brady and the Bucs are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title this season. The team practices every day in training camp, preparing to make another run at an NFL championship. A true family man at heart, Tom Brady took a break from the action to wish his son, Jack, a happy birthday. Brady’s wife and Jack’s stepmother, supermodel Giselle Bündchen followed suit shortly after Brady. Both used social media to wish their teenager a very special birthday.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford Surprises Firefighter to Congratulate Him on 31 Years of Service Ahead of Retirement

Even Harrison Ford was surprised by the happenstance meeting that took place with a firefighter who recently completed 31 years of service and was on his way to retire. While shooting another installation of the legendary “Indiana Jones” series in London, Ford found himself parked outside the London Fire Brigade. Here, Station Officer Ryan Osborne stopped the star to converse. It was also Osborne who then introduced Ford to hero Andrew Shaw. The pair shared in a brief conversation where Ford offered up his congratulations. Later, the Brigade shared the lucky moment in a tweet.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner & Modern West Gear Up for First Concert Back: What to Know

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is far more than just an actor. He’s also a writer, producer, and director. And he can sing!. In summary, there isn’t a whole lot Kevin Costner can’t do. When he’s starring in our favorite series, “Yellowstone”, Kevin Costner can be found fronting his band Modern West. In fact, he’s been rocking with the band since their first tour in 2007. Kevin Costner and Modern West traveled the world playing shows in places including Istanbul and Rome. They also performed at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series races at Daytona International Speedway and Lowe’s Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
DrinksPosted by
Outsider.com

Duke’s Launches Mayonnaise-Flavored Beer That’s Meant to Be Paired With a BLT

You’re going to want to try this beer (we think). And we thought the chicken wars were getting out of hand. Turns out, off-the-wall flavors and food industry collabs or far more expansive than we even knew. The latest collaboration comes from Duke’s Mayonnaise and Champion Brewing Company. The two companies teamed up to create a beer that would perfectly go with the beloved bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. The result of the collaboration is one that we are both eager and scared to try: Mayo flavored beer. The Vienna-style lager is characterized by its malty flavor and aroma and contains Vienna malt, Magnum, and Saaz hops. Additionally, the beer boasts a 5.1 percent ABV. But our favorite part is the name, Family Recipe. This is the perfect name for a collaboration between the southern companies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy