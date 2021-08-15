NASCAR: Weather Forecast for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

It’s a huge weekend for both NASCAR and racers, but there’s even more to come.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hosting three different events this weekend. Saturday (August 14) was the NTT IndyCar Series race called the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Following that race was the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 4 p.m. ET. Racers will speed around the course 82 times for a grand total of 200 miles.

Now, the Cup Series is taking its turn. It also happens to be the first time the NASCAR Cup Series is racing on the IMS road coarse rather than the oval course. The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will start at 1 p.m. ET today.

Should racers and fans expect some good weather for the upcoming race?

According to the Weather Channel, it looks like a great weekend over in Indianapolis. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy. The high is 78 degrees and there is only a 15% chance of rain as well.

Luckily, even if rain falls, that doesn’t mean racing is canceled for the day. If rain occurs, the Cup Series cars all have rain tires as well as windshield wipers available to use on this road course. The event is only canceled if there is any kind of lightning or other dangerous conditions that would put racers at serious risk.

This is the second weekend in a row in which the Cup Series racers are taking on the road course. The past weekend was spent over at Watkins Glen. Kyle Larson drove away victorious from The Glen after holding off Chase Elliott. This is now Larson’s fifth win of the season, making him the leader of the pack.

Expectations and Reactions to NASCAR Race

According to NBCDFW, there are a few drivers that have greater odds for the race this afternoon. These are all the racers that have road course experience under their belt. Chase Elliott has had seven road course wins during his career so far. Kyle Larson has two road course wins now following his success last weekend. Martin Truex Jr. also has four road course wins. Elliott and Larson are the heavy favorites, but anyone can pull away victorious at the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

According to an article from ESPN, several racers are really wising they were taking on the oval instead of the road course. Kyle Larson reported no issues with the track when practicing on Saturday, which makes sense given his success with road courses.

“I really enjoyed it. I thought it was flowing and there were some hard-braking zones … seemed to adapt to it pretty quickly, so I was definitely pleased,” he said.

Others had a very different opinion of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway course. In fact, Kevin Harvick went on to call the course a “parking lot.”

“It’s definitely not the same Indianapolis. This place is built on the history of its oval. For me growing up as a kid, this is where I wanted to race, and to come here and race on the road course is a little degrading, I guess you could say,” Harvick said. He’s the defending champion at the Brickyard.