‘American Pickers’: Here’s Why Frank Fritz Isn’t on the Show Anymore

As most “American Pickers” fans know, series star Frank Fritz isn’t on the show anymore. The dream team has splintered for perhaps good. Fritz and his chemistry with co-host Mike Wolfe was the heart of the show. The duo were two best buddies traveling across the heartland in search of antiquities and treasures.

But why did Fritz leave “American Pickers”? Well, that’s a complicated history. Fritz admittedly stepped away during the hiatus between Season 8 and Season 9. He had been struggling with both his weight and Crohn’s disease as well. The reality star felt he needed some time to himself.

“A lot of you have been wondering about my health and my weight loss.I have an illness called Crohn’s [disease], which at times is difficult to deal with. I started losing weight and ran with it! I have been exercising and eating good… Thanks for all of your kind words of concern! I couldn’t do what I do without all of you!” Fritz told The Sun.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Fritz decided to reportedly isolate in his home in LeClaire, Iowa. In his absence, Wolfe continued to run the show with several guest hosts. Wolfe told the public that Fritz stepped away to get back surgery.

During this time, Fritz lost 65 pounds showing a slimmer figure, which he said was due to healthier living. He admittedly struggled with his illness.

“The weight loss is me watching what I’m eating so I can keep my disease under control the best I can. I’m just eating healthy. After a while I started watching what I’m doing and I’m doing a little bit more walking. I keep pretty busy around here too, taking care of the grass and getting rid of the weeds.”

Frank Fritz on ‘American Pickers’

So why doesn’t Fritz return to the show now that he’s healthy? Well, Fritz and Wolfe reportedly have been at odds over Fritz’s drinking the past few years. Fritz admittedly drank a lot, self-medicating over a bad breakup. But he said he’s sober now.

“Not drinking helps with the weight loss because when you drink, you eat. I’m not dieting. I was drinking a little bit too, but that didn’t work out either. I haven’t had a drink in almost nine, ten months. It would have been a year but I had one slip up, it was maybe for four hours but it was enough,” Fritz said.

But Wolfe and “American Pickers” used Fritz’s hiatus to cut ties with the reality star. In fact, Fritz said he hasn’t spoken to Wolfe in almost two years. Wolfe continues to host “American Pickers” with no permanent co-host announced.

Likewise, the two continue to spill their feud out into the public. It’s clear that “American Pickers” won’t include Fritz in its future.