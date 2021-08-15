Weekly Column: New all-time highs for several equities indices

There has been a US consumer goods demand surge, as consumers have spent the savings they acquired against their will. Once those savings have gone, US consumers’ demand will be based off incomes, plus whatever credit they can get. But the real spending power of US income is now falling, as headline inflation exceeds income growth. This limits the power of future demand to push up prices indefinitely. Dr. Paul Donovan, “Time For An Inflation Fantasy,” UBS Morning Audio Comment, www.ubs.com/pauldonovan, August 13, 2021.