TV News: Archer, Old, Zero, Premise, Q

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFXX’s “Archer,” which returns with its twelfth season on August 25th, will be the last to feature core cast member Jessica Walter, but not necessarily the show’s last. They also confirmed there are no spin-offs in the works. Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, says: “Jessica was a big loss...

#Tv News#Tv News#Fxx#Fx Entertainment#Fx Networks#Bridges#The Secret Service#Capitol#Lgbtq#The Q Force
TV SeriesNewsweek

The 15 Best TV Shows By and About Women

As per the age-old saying "write what you know," it makes sense that the best shows about women's stories are also created by women. The team at Stacker wondered which shows created by women were at the top tier, so we looked at the best TV shows of all time and ranked the top 15 that were primarily about women and created (or co-created) by women. To qualify, the show had to have 15,000 votes. Shows were ranked by IMDb user rating with ties broken by votes. We then took a deep dive to learn about the shows to create a fun slideshow.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Epic, Troppo, Two, Crime, Robot

ABC has scrapped plans for romantic anthology series “Epic” from “Once Upon a Time” creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. The pilot was filmed in Ireland during the pandemic and followed various fairytale-inspired characters in a Disney-like Enchanted Forest. Horowitz and Kitsis are also working on the Luke Evans and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Josh Duhamel Joins Renee Zellweger in NBC True Crime Series ‘The Thing About Pam’

Josh Duhamel will star opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” The series is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. His conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp (Zellweger). Duhamel will play Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney. Duhamel most recently starred in the Netflix original series “Jupiter’s Legacy” based on the comic series of the same name. His other TV roles include “Unsolved: The Murders...
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

Netflix Releases 'Q-Force' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “Q-Force,” an animated series starring Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and Gabe Liedman that launches Sept. 2. “Q-Force” follows Steve Mayweather, AKA Agent Mary (voiced by Hayes), who was once the leader of the American Intelligence...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Spencer, Bros, Pierre, Halloween

NEON and Topic Studios have set a November 5th release date for the Kristen Stewart at Princess Diana drama “Spencer”. Jack Farthing co-stars as Charles in the feature set over one Christmas weekend at the Sandringham Estate. Pablo Larraín directs from a script by Steven Knight. [Source: NEON]. Bros. Canadian...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte Board HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’ As Recurring

Fred Armisen & Samba Schutte have boarded HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, joining stars Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi. The series hails from writer David Jenkins, Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted. Created by Jenkins, who also serves as showrunner, Our Flag Means Death is based loosely on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. Armisen and Schutte join the cast in recurring roles. Details about their characters have not been revealed. The ensemble cast also includes Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Nat Faxon, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz. Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, Jenkins, Basch and Halsted. Armisen’s recent credits include Portlandia, Los Espookys and Documentary Now! The Saturday Night Live alum is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Schutte has appeared in Sunnyside, 9-1-1 and The Tiger Hunter. Additional television credits include Buni TV Comedy Series and The Grind. He is repped by Established Artists, Daniel Hoff Agency, DPN and Alvarado Rey.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service’ to Be Adapted for TV

“Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post investigative journalist Carol Leonnig, will be getting the silver screen treatment. Rights to the book, which detail the scandals and security failures of the Secret Service, have been acquired in a competitive situation to be adapted into a television series. “Zero Fail” debuted a the top of the New York Times Bestseller List upon its debut in May 2021 from Random House. Spanning 11 presidencies, the novel follows the missteps of the Secret Service, including the drunken outing the night before the Kennedy assassination to the...
TV & VideosHBO Watch

How To Watch “REMINISCENCE” On HBO Max!

We know her as co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer for the HBO science-fiction drama series Westworld. She is Lisa Joy. And it is our joy to say that this sci-fi thriller film, written & directed by her, makes for her feature directorial debut. Joy’s creative team includes several of her Westworld collaborators,
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Finn Wittrock Teases Green Lantern TV Show and Guy Gardner's 'Polarizing' Debut

Finn WIttrock has made quite a name for himself in the vast Ryan Murphy universe, including multiple roles in American Horror Story and Murphy's One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel, Ratched. He has now taken the plunge into an entirely new universe as he begins his journey as Guy Gardener aka Green Lantern for the new HBO Max series.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“Sunshine” Duo To Direct FX’s “Fleishman”

“Little Miss Sunshine” directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris have been tapped to direct multiple episodes of FX on Hulu’s nine-episode series “Fleishman Is in Trouble”. The story is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s debut novel about recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman who dives into the world of app-based dating with...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Streamers Pay Big For Big Name Stars

The movie and TV industry is shifting over to streaming and with it come some major paydays for top tier talent being drawn to these projects. The old approach of smaller upfront fees in exchange for profit participation and major back-end deals is going the way of the dodo – replaced by more conventional (and bigger) straight upfront salaries.
TV Series/Film

HBO Max ‘Green Lantern’ Series is “Pretty Epic,” According to Star Finn Wittrock

Will the Green Lantern TV series succeed where the Green Lantern movie with Ryan Reynolds failed? Well, for one thing, no one has said the upcoming HBO Max show will feature weird digital costumes, so that’s a plus. And according to Finn Wittrock, who is set to play Green Lantern Guy Gardner, the upcoming series will be “pretty epic” and have “something for everyone.” That’s a bold claim, and if the show doesn’t deliver on it, I’ll see Finn Wittrock in court! Just kidding – I won’t do a damn thing.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Tsang To Helm Netflix’s “Three-Body Problem”

Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang (Oscar-nominee “Better Days”) will helm the premiere episode of Netflix’s ambitious sci-fi epic “Three-Body Problem”. The project is based on Chinese author Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy which tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe and prepares for an alien force arriving from a distant and inhospitable world.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Michaela Coel, Norman Lear and Steve McQueen Accept Special Awards at 2021 AAFCA TV Honors

Michaela Coel, Norman Lear and Steve McQueen were among the special achievement honorees at the third annual AAFCA TV Honors on Saturday. The event, presented by the African American Film Critics Association, was held virtually, with Emmy-nominee Yvette Nicole Brown hosting the award show. Honorees including Wanda Sykes, Naomi Ackie and Omar Sy beamed in from home to accept their honors. The awards were presented by more than two dozen AAFCA members, including AAFCA president Gil Robertson, who highlighted what made each project impactful and each artist exceptional. Breakout Creative Award recipient Coel mentioned the virtual nature of the ceremony in her speech, saying...
TV Showsdailytitan.com

TV shows and movies to look out for

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the movie industry has had to adapt to the ever-changing regulations and guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s safe to assume that the moviegoing experience will remain in this hybrid format of limited theater releases and movie releases on streaming services.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Manifest, Lady, Island, Dear

Warner Bros. TV is reportedly in the last stages of complex negotiations with Netflix about a fourth season of NBC’s cancelled missing-plane drama series “Manifest”. In anticipation to a pickup, negotiations have reportedly begun with the cast and has been making offers to writers – both those who previously worked on the series and some new ones – for the fourth season. [Source: Deadline]

