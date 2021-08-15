Cellular: US court cuts Apple’s patent fine to $ 300 million
In a court in the US state of Texas, a jury has determined that Apple should pay the patent holder Optis US $ 300 million for alleged infringement of patents on LTE wireless technology. Optis is part of PanOptis Patent Management and holds patents relating to wireless and cellular technology. The jury set the amount as a lump sum for past and future use of patented LTE technology in devices such as iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, reports Bloomberg.marketresearchtelecast.com
