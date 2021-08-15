Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Vipstar Coin Market Capitalization Hits $2.36 Million (VIPS)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coins#Currency#Us Dollars#Vipstar Coin Lrb#Aeternity#Ae#Videocoin#Peepcoin#Pcn#Btc#Biut#Cryptocompare#Vipstarcoin#Japanese#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Catex Token (CATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,457.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Catex Token has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $9,457.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $41.78 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $41.78 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Market Cap Tops $65.85 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.85 million and $1.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Billion (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $13.89 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and $224,336.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TerraKRW (KRT) Market Cap Reaches $37.18 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. TerraKRW has a market cap of $37.18 million and approximately $37,284.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $305.37 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $305.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $163.60 or 0.00335725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ETHA Lend (ETHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $409,011.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $299.69 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $299.69 million and approximately $26.57 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Eidoo (EDO) Market Capitalization Hits $43.06 Million

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZEON (ZEON) Hits Market Capitalization of $85.27 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. ZEON has a market capitalization of $85.27 million and $455,801.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rapidz Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $231.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $286,613.27 and $231.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neuromorphic.io Reaches Market Cap of $451,651.07 (NMP)

Neuromorphic.io (CURRENCY:NMP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Neuromorphic.io has traded up 270.2% against the US dollar. One Neuromorphic.io coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Neuromorphic.io has a market cap of $451,651.07 and $73.00 worth of Neuromorphic.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Add.xyz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,150.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $992,655.33 and $34,150.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $600,200.34 and $1,634.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,183.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QChi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Italo Hits Market Cap of $21,534.60 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Italo has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $21,534.60 and $478.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $2.77 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $515.92 million and $8.06 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00005603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Capitalization of $209.41 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $209.41 million and $41.43 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Loki Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy