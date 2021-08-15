Vipstar Coin Market Capitalization Hits $2.36 Million (VIPS)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.85 million and $1.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.