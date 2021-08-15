$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter
Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.www.modernreaders.com
