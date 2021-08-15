Sharpay Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,598.00 (S)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $174.04 million and $18.36 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.