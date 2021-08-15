ByteNext (BNU) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Cancel
ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $56,365.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

