Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)
Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
