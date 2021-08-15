Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psx#Adv#Phillips 66 Lrb#Psx#Holdingschannel Com#Sec#Adv#Fiera Capital Corp#Royal Bank Of Canada#Wells Fargo Company#Peg#Phillips 66 Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Chicago, ILmodernreaders.com

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BCM Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 1.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $12.83 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Economymodernreaders.com

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,645 shares during the period. PACCAR comprises about 2.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of PACCAR worth $71,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Financial Analysis

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of recent recommendations...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Financial Survey

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings. Profitability. This table compares HealthEquity and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRG. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Chewy and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy