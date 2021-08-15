Cancel
Financial Reports

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Emily Schoerning
Cover picture for the articleFox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.47 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

