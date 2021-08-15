Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives €136.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waf#Fra#Jefferies Financial Group#Research Analysts#Waf#Marketbeat Com#Ubs Group#Berenberg Bank#Nord Lb#Siltronic Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $282.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €194.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €194.58 ($228.92).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €275.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €275.50 ($324.12).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,163 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Iowa Statemodernreaders.com

Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.99 ($35.28).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lifted to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Aegis

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.95.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “. Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Sets New 52-Week High at $391.00

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 391 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 384.20 ($5.02), with a volume of 10794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 382 ($4.99). A number...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy