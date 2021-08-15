Cancel
First National Bank of Hutchinson Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

By Dee Baugher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 996 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $332.00

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.07.
AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,268 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Hayward worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Iowa State Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Hosking Partners LLP Has $25.36 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Lazard worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $47.80

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.
Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.40.
Comparing Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) & NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership. Risk & Volatility. Beyond Air has a beta of -0.52, indicating...
Morgan Stanley Lowers Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target to $4.00

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.18.
Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Purchases 234,748 Shares

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Analyzing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership. Earnings and Valuation. This table compares Chewy and Dingdong (Cayman)’s revenue,...
Financial Survey: Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) vs. Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for...
Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent SEC filing.
Morgan Stanley Boosts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $84.00

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) vs. DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Financial Analysis

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Earnings & Valuation. This table compares Golden Minerals and DRDGOLD’s...
Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.93 billion and the highest is $1.97 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

