INDIANAPOLIS – William Byron won the pole Sunday for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver ran a fast lap of 100.044 mph around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile course. The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet will attempt to be the first NASCAR Cup Series winner on the IMS road course. He also won the pole at Road America on July 4.