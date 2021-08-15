Grace Gate: A place where love, hope, and healing reside
When Habersham Medical Center sold the building that housed its home health division, some wondered what would become of the building’s other tenant, Grace Gate. The Christ-centered free medical clinic provides health care services to uninsured low-income adults. In its sixteen years, the clinic has only ever known one home, in the office building on Historic Highway 441 in Demorest adjacent to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.nowhabersham.com
