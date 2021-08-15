Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Guilherme Costa Clocks 800 Free South American Rec To Wind Down Jose Finkel

By Retta Race
swimswam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCM (25m) Primary Selection Meet For World Short Course Championships. Two national records bit the dust to conclude the 2021 Jose Finkel Trophy in Bauru, Brazil. The meet represented the sole qualifying opportunity for this year’s World Short Course Championships, set to take place in Abu Dhabi in December. Saving...

