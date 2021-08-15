Cancel
Avion Wealth Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,759,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

